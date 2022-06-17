featured 92-year-old Chepstow man still occupies his seat in the grader Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roland Bushey has spent the last 67 years as a grader operator. He has leveled roads from tip to tip on PEI and numerous others across the Atlantic provinces. Charlotte MacAulay photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This summer if you are driving through a construction zone you might just catch a glimpse of 92-year-old Roland Bushey operating a grader.The Chepstow man is retired now, but still spends the odd day pitching in with Chapman Brothers Construction when needed.When Mr Bushey first climbed up into a grader back in 1956 it only took him a couple of days on the job to realize it was work he was cut out for. His first job was with Curran and Briggs in Summerside.“My dad, George, was a grader operator there,” Mr Bushey said.“He took me on for a week and showed me how to grade.”That was where he first started to learn to fine grade.After 12 years with the Summerside company Mr Bushey was offered a job a little closer to home and he has been working with Chapman Brothers ever since. Roland Bushey operating the grader in Dingwells Mills during road construction in the fall of 2021. Photo courtesy of Julie MacKinnon Grading is a very precise job said Mr Bushey, explaining his role in the process of making a road.“First of all the trucks come in and dump the gravel and then a bulldozer goes along and knocks it down,” he said.“Surveyors then put stakes in and grades on the stakes.”That’s when Mr Bushey comes in with the grader to level the gravel up to the marks on the stakes.“It has got to come out pretty level,” he added.Before GPS came on the scene a few years ago all of Mr Bushey’s measurements were done by eye.For a few years Mr Bushey was asphalt foreman, but he turned back to grading, a job he enjoyed for many reasons.“Every job is different,” he said, noting he has worked on every road in PEI and some in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.He doesn’t miss having to move the levers multiple times to get the depth just right. These days that work is not so easy on the hands. Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email 