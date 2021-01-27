The only thing 93-year-old Felix Walker won in his lifetime was five pounds of bacon - that was until last Thursday when a lucky ticket he held brought him $92,140.
Mr Walker, a retired potato farmer and father of eight children, lives in St Georges and the lucrative prize came from the Catch the King of Clubs draw at the Montague Curling Club.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Mr Walker said. “Naturally I’ll give some to my family.”
He plans to give those involved in drawing his ticket a bit of money and some to local charities as well.
With just four cards remaining in the deck, excitement mounted as Tammy MacDonald pulled Mr Walker’s ticket from the barrel full of tickets. Wayne Spin was then elected to choose a card on Mr Walker’s behalf.
Mr Walker sees the win as an extraordinary birthday gift and noted he had won just about $1,000 for each year of his life so far.
He also plans to put some of the money into his 148-year-old farmhouse where he lives.
Mr Walker plays the King of Clubs because he feels it is a worthwhile cause.
“The Lions club do good work in the community,” he said.
The prize was the largest in the history of the lottery which is headed by the curling club and Montague Lions Club.
