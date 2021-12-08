“Dad, just look on your phone!”
If I make the mistake of asking myself a question out loud, that is the response I often receive. We have the world at our fingertips, and all the modern conveniences our parents only imagined. I am reminded of this so often, especially when I think about how different my girls’ childhood is compared to my own, back in the 70s and 80s. Everything is different, right down to bathing rituals.
Does anybody remember only taking a bath once a week? After a day on the garbage truck, if I try to skip a day in the shower, the girls are quick to remind me! It is as convenient as turning a tap, and the hot water flows. I am lucky to keep my account in good standing with Jeff Mellish, so if the oil tank gets low, he just sends the Feasible Fuels truck to top me up. Maybe I shouldn’t be so quick to admit there wasn’t always oil in the tank for hot showers when I was a kid. It’s not so easy to bath when you have to boil pots of water on the stove for the tub. And if you neglected to pay the electric bill that month as well, then you really had to get inventive.
Most people don’t even get as dirty as we used to. My Dad worked in the woods, and on the farm, and I am sure he got good and dirty doing both jobs. In spite of that, he bathed once a week, usually on Saturday nights.
“Once a week, whether I need to or not!” I can hear him chuckle.
Scoff if you will, but I know that was the habit of most of his contemporaries. I have a story to prove it.
Gus ran a busy and growing trucking outfit down east. He was a hard working man of his generation who started up his company from scratch. He had many dedicated employees as well, with some of his best drivers being his own family members. His son-in-law returned from a trip one Tuesday morning. He parked the truck and slipped home for a break since there wasn’t a load ready for him to immediately leave with again. He was only gone from work a short time, when Gus got a call for a load that had to leave for Boston right away. He looked around the shop frantically for his son-in-law who was nowhere to be found. He phoned the son-in-law’s house as soon as he discovered the young man had gone home.
“Is Charlie there?” Gus barked when his daughter answered the phone.
“He can’t come to the phone right now,” she replied.
“I’ve got a load for Boston that has to go right away!” Gus sounded more frantic. “Why can’t he come to the phone? Where is he?” he inquired.
“He is in the shower,” the daughter replied.
“In the shower?” Gus shouted incredulously. “What the hell is he doing in the shower on a Tuesday?” Gus could scarcely believe the ridiculous idea of someone taking the time to bath in the middle of the week.
We will be all shined up for our Christmas concert at Kaylee Hall on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm. John B, Courtney and I will sing and play some of our seasonal favourites. We will also welcome special musical guests Johnny Ross and Peggy Clinton.
Peggy Clinton and Johnny Ross are two well-known entertainers on Prince Edward Island who love to bring music and a whole lot of high energy to the stage. Peggy began performing at the tender age of five, and has continued to entertain people with her high energy and witty personality. She is a 2015 Music PEI Award winner with her self-titled album. She was also nominated for Female Solo Recording of the year and Country Recording of the year.
Johnny Ross brings a fun presence to the stage with his lively piano playing and passion for performing. He is a member of multiple groups, including The Ross Family, FallBack and Haunted Hearts. The latter won six Music PEI awards and were nominated for an ECMA.
Together this duo is the perfect pitch in music. They complement each other and are happiest when performing together singing traditional country music along with a mixture of musical genres.
I am really looking forward to sharing the stage with these dynamic performers, and I am sure that you all will enjoy them as well. It will be a great way to get your Christmas spirit in gear, and you can even pick up some stocking stuffers while you are there. There will be copies of our CDs and of my new book, Island Characters Volume 2, available at the merchandise table. If you can’t make it to the show my book is also available at these locations: MacKenzie’s Cardigan Garage, Stewart & Beck in Montague, Souris Pharmasave, 21 Breakwater Restaurant in Souris, Morell Co-op, Capitol Auto Supply, 105 St Peter’s Road, Charlottetown, Lillibet’s Gift Shop in the QEH, and PEI Preserve Company in New Glasgow. Shoot me a Facebook message if all else fails, I keep a few in the truck with me, if you see me along my route.
Merry Christmas, and remember, Santa is watching. Keep your nose and the rest of yourself clean!
