Dear Editor,

Iran once served as a model for emerging nations on women’s rights and equality. Today, the women of this nation are protesting against the state in retaliation after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the morality police for dressing “improperly.” But it’s crucial to understand that the hijab itself is not the problem.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.