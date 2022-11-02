Iran once served as a model for emerging nations on women’s rights and equality. Today, the women of this nation are protesting against the state in retaliation after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the morality police for dressing “improperly.” But it’s crucial to understand that the hijab itself is not the problem.
Contrary to popular belief, they are not opposing their own faith; rather, they are fighting against the state’s control over women and denial of their numerous rights. Only the government is the target of these protests because it continues to oppress women by using religion and its position. They are marching against the horrible circumstance in which their survival depends on a mere shred of cloth.
Can you imagine being denied the opportunity to choose your own clothes or a job, or not being allowed to sing? Iranian women must obtain their fathers’ consent before marrying, and their husbands’ permission for a divorce. Women have been forced to undergo risky and unethical procedures because abortions are illegal. There is no legislation prohibiting child marriage or marital rape.
Women are chopping off their hair and burning their head coverings for their freedom. They will continue to suffer at the hands of a dictator’s rule which only demeans and controls them with sexist policies if no change is made. I am inspired by their fortitude and bravery for not running for their lives in the face of armed soldiers brandishing real bullets, electric shockers, batons, and tear gas bombs. They are in war for their own human rights, which, surprisingly, is still a victory that needs to be won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.