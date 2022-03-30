Facebook tells me I’ve amassed 650 friends since joining in May of 2007 ... well, maybe.
I never intended Facebook to be anything more than a place to congregate with family and friends to share stories and photos of what is happening in our life, and they reciprocate by doing the same. It’s a way to keep in touch. It wasn’t someplace where I would accept viewers of Canada AM into the fold. I had Twitter for that. Besides, what I shared on Facebook would only be for family and friends, not the public at large, in order to keep a personal connection. Yet, here I am with 650 friends ... sort of.
I reviewed my entire Facebook friend list for this column because I wanted to know if I really knew 650 people. Turns out, it’s close. I discovered multiple double friendships and perhaps 35-40 people whom I had no idea who they were. Most are family, friends, old friends, high school friends and friends I have met along the way. Knowing most of them as an acquaintance at the very least, actually surprised me. Many people you accept as a friend and never hear from again, and that’s OK too, Facebook is clearly not everyone’s cup of tea. Guessing I have maybe 200 to 250 active friends.
I don’t share a lot of photos, it’s just the way it goes. When you post a photo, your friends have the opportunity to ‘Like’ that photo by simply pressing a button. You can certainly look at a photo, like what you see, but not press the button. No big deal. I’ve always considered the button to be a barometer of what to post. I mean if you’re not connecting with the photos you share with your friends it kind of lets you know what to post and what not to post. By the way, close family automatically likes everything. You could post a picture of a shoelace and all your immediate family would like it.
A couple of weeks ago I found an old photo of when Shania Twain was on Canada AM in 2004 and I posted it on Facebook. Ninety-seven likes. I thought that was pretty good, and it tells me the odd photos I post highlighting Canada AM resonate with my Facebook family. I posted a picture of freshly-fallen snow on our back deck at midnight enhanced by the light of the moon. Sixty-one likes.
When I repost these columns I generally get anywhere from 10-20 likes. Earlier this summer, I posted a photo of my daughter Sarah and her two daughters lying on a hammock in our backyard. One-hundred and thirty-one likes was a record for me. I realize my number is quite modest as some people can get hundreds of likes for one photo. I don’t have enough friends for that and I’m good with that. So, 131 was the record. ‘Was’ the record.
My daughter Sarah’s mother in law, Sandy, is a fantastic baker, so much so she has opened her own baking business and business is booming. When I was visiting Sarah and family earlier this month, Sandy kindly sent over a box of butter tarts. Jackpot. A box that included four different kinds of butter tarts. A couple with a hint of chocolate, a couple with pecans, a couple with raisins, and a couple with no raisins. (I’m not here to discuss if I actually got through all eight of these during my stay.) I’ve got many Facebook friends in the Kitchener-Waterloo area so I thought I’d post a photo of me holding one of these butter tarts, to hopefully help spread the word a little bit about her new business. One-hundred and seventy-four likes. What? Yep, me, holding a butter tart is the most liked photo I’ve ever posted on Facebook. More likes than photos of the grandkids, more likes than the photos of Heather, more likes than ... anything. Butter tarts. What the ...?
And don’t get me started on the ensuing conversations in the comments section on whether or not butter tarts should contain raisins. Apparently many of my Facebook friends have strong feelings on both sides of the issue ... but of course they should.
