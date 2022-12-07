On the 7th of October, 2022, thousands of immigrant students across Canada received surprising news.
The federal immigration minister announced that the 20-hour per week limit for working off campus would be lifted in a little more than a month. This temporary measure was put in place to address the labour shortage in Canada.
The news was met with mixed reactions from international students at the University of Prince Edward Island. It was a momentous moment for some, and students took to their social media platforms to celebrate this “win.” For others, it was a reminder of how immigration laws and policies seem to be in the best interest of parties other than immigrants themselves.
Many immigrants are well acquainted with the struggles associated with being unable to work more than 20 hours a week during the fall and winter semesters. One of these includes a limited ability to support themselves financially. For many immigrant students, the ability to study in Canada is a wonderful opportunity to invest in their futures. However, this golden opportunity often comes with a heavy financial burden on the students or their families. One student I met explained that she worked to support herself in Canada and sent money home to her parents and siblings for their upkeep. This story is popular and even more difficult for students depending on their country’s exchange rate.
The 20-hour work limit does not only come with financial constraints; it is also a factor connected to the emotional well-being of immigrants. Financial stress in students is related to anxiety, depressive symptoms, and feelings of hopelessness. Financial stress has also been shown to affect students’ academic performance and increase the risk of school dropout. This link is important because immigrant students’ status depends on their ability to complete their studies.
One last experience the 20-hour work limit creates is the continual tension experienced by some immigrants in desperate financial situations. Immigrant students in significant financial trouble have their hands tied. In many cases, they must choose between poverty or the fear they will break immigration laws and risk losing their status.
Before this new regulation, these difficulties existed in addition to other challenges international students face. While this is a step in the right direction, we must ask who it benefits in the short and long run. The new regulation is temporary and restricted to certain immigrant students. Given the downsides of the 20-hour work restriction, is it equitable for this regulation to be available temporarily and only to some?
International students have and will continue to contribute to Canada’s labour force significantly. More can be done to integrate them into the labour system further. IRCC and the federal immigration minister can protect the rights of immigrant students by presenting them with the choice to work more than 20 hours in the fall and winter semesters. Educational institutions can also support their students by advocating for their financial wellness as a precursor for optimal academic performance.
Joy Nnadi,
International doctoral student in clinical psychology at UPEI
