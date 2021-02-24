Anyone living anywhere in Canada should be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine when their age group comes up.
The vaccines are being doled out by the provincial governments and they are throwing up walls when it comes to non-residents.
But the vaccine rollout is a national initiative.
The majority of health care services are available to Canadians if they need it no matter what province they happen to be in at the time.
So why is PEI insistent on only offering the vaccine to full-time residents?
Last summer we rolled out the welcome mat to seasonal residents and now all of a sudden they are inferior to full-time Islanders?
There is no argument PEI is one of the safest virus-free refuges in Canada right now.
This is thanks to strict public health regulations and the majority of people who adhere to them.
But many of those same people include seasonal residents who are riding out the COVID-19 storm in the shelter of PEI.
It makes absolutely no sense for them to have to leave the province to get the vaccine. Just as it makes no sense for any Islander who happens to be in another province to have to come home to get it.
For every Canadian who wants a vaccine there will be one available - that has been said over and over by the prime minister.
As Canadians we are all entitled to it.
It is time for provincial health systems to figure out a way to share the vaccines just like they share other services.
Charlotte MacAulay
