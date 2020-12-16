During my first years as Clerk of Executive Council in the early 1990s, the late Honourable Joe Ghiz was premier and Honourable Marion Reid had just been installed as lieutenant governor. These two fiercely competitive politicians didn’t like each other very much. They had tangled in the Legislative Assembly when Reid served as Conservative Opposition House Leader and Ghiz was the newly-elected Liberal premier. In 1990 when Reid became the first woman lieutenant governor of Prince Edward Island she assumed at least symbolic authority over the young Liberal premier.
It had become customary at Christmas for the premier and cabinet, following the last regular cabinet meeting of the year, to share a meal with the lieutenant governor as their invited guest.
As I recall, the cabinet ministers looked forward to this Christmas mid-day dinner prepared by the government cafeteria, and when her honour arrived she took her place at one end of the table, and the premier at the opposite end.
It all seemed to be going well until Lieutenant Governor Reid took charge of the affair in classic fashion, stood up, and expressed her pleasure at having dinner with “her government.” Most of the cabinet let the comment wash over them. After all, they were in the company of Prince Edward Island’s vice-regal representative. However, for the Liberal premier and constitutional scholar it was a red flag, and an insult to his democratic authority. After all, Islanders had elected him. It was “his government”.
There was uneasy silence for a moment.
Premier Ghiz then jumped up from his chair and without explanation rushed into his adjacent office. A clearly surprised principal secretary blurted out that the premier was expecting an important call and would return. The rest of the dinner was cordial, but the incident reminded me of our constitutional status as a self-governing jurisdiction, and the appropriate role of a ‘ceremonial’ head of state.
I remembered that Christmas dinner with the governor after reading on social media about someone petitioning her honour, requesting she assert her vice-regal power over the present elected government and refuse to sign Executive Council Orders relating to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Apparently this person believes the lieutenant governor’s constitutional powers are more than ceremonial and symbolic, which they are not.
It is true that prior to achieving responsible government in 1851, the lieutenant governor was the de facto administrator of the then colony, not only appointing the executive council or cabinet but directing its decisions and policies.
But responsible government changed all of that and shifted executive authority to the democratically elected assembly, and more particularly to the government chosen by a majority of the people.
Cabinet makes all kinds of decisions of course, and when a decision is pursuant to legislation it requires an Order of Executive Council to be signed by the premier as President of Executive Council, and by the lieutenant governor, then issued publicly.
But the lieutenant governor’s role in this administrative process is now entirely symbolic and a relic of another time.
For regardless of how contentious or unpopular a government decision might be, no vice-regal representative in our modern day would ever refuse to approve it, for to do so would violate our principles of governance and trigger a constitutional crisis.
As clerk I functioned as a kind of intermediary between executive council and Government House.
The three lieutenant governors I had the privilege of working with were all former politicians and their review of government Orders-in-Council was usually knowledge-based and thorough. But seldom was a request made for additional information, or an explanation of why executive council arrived at a particular decision. For the decision making process of executive council is none of the governor’s business, and on occasion I had to diplomatically convey that message.
For an Islander desiring change it is better to petition the elected representatives of the people who make the laws, and the government that possesses executive authority.
Ceremony and tradition are important, however in our modern constitutional world the lieutenant governor stays away from politics and government. Garden parties, official appearances, honours programmes, and community appearances are now the proper stuff of Fanningbank.
