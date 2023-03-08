Notice to Reader: This is a fictional conversation. Any relation to persons real or imagined (and they may be numerous) is completely coincidental.
CD MacDonald (CD) is conducting the interview.
CD: So, where do you want to start?
“First of all, we need to fix our language, to make it more acceptable to those who find it prejudicial.”
CD: Can you explain this and provide some examples?
“Yes, for example, the novel The Old Man and the Sea by Earnest Hemingway may be hurtful to older men.”
CD: What do you propose as a suitable title?
“We think Senior Citizen Frolics in the Ocean is less controversial.”
CD: Doesn’t your title rob the novel of its power, meaning and intensity, given what the novel is about?
“We haven’t read the novel because we don’t like the title.”
CD: Are there more examples?
“We want to cancel Abbott and Costello Who’s on First.”
CD: This is a hilarious classic comedy routine loved by all who see it.
“We have concluded this is an inappropriate use of English pronouns and insulting to underserved and underrepresented communities.”
CD: Are you saying these communities don’t have a sense of humour, and do you consider yourselves to be competent authorities on changing and in some cases banning books?
“Let’s move on. You are confusing folks.”
CD: Very well, I need to clarify your comments in relation to the broader concepts of DEI, Diversity, Inclusiveness and Equity.
“Do you embrace diversity, inclusiveness and equity?”
CD: I believe in the intrinsic value of each and every individual human being. And that regardless of race, colour, sexual orientation or belief that talent and genius is dispersed throughout the population of all communities.
“We ignore talent and genius concerns. Equity in large organizations, in government, in universities must reflect the general make up of the population at large.”
CD: I consider equality of opportunity and merit to be a better form of equity. For example, the best individual gets the job regardless from what community he or she comes from. In this way the entire population of communities’ benefit from his or her talents and genius. Jordan Peterson, eminent psychologist believes this is a fairer concept of equity. What is the goal of your version of equity?
“We don’t have a goal. Our version of equity is an on-going process just for equity’s sake. In this way we can control the agenda and social media platforms forever.
“We also strongly believe in diversity and inclusiveness.”
CD: Does this mean you will now accept and include Ernest Hemingway and Abbott and Costello as is?
“You’re impossible to talk to and deal with. This interview is cancelled!”
CD: Ugh!
CD MacDonald
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
