The first place I looked was in our large ‘catch-all’ cupboard in a corner of the family room. I expected to find one easily. So I began the search.
There was lots in there. Paper supply, binders, alcohol, including the ‘designer’ bottles you never seem to open, three-ring punch, paper cutter, knicks and knacks, a selection of scented candles, an unused Sonos speaker, an old picture, flashlight, camera bag with camera, a selection of CDs, which clearly have suffered the same fate as the speaker, a computer bag, books, more papers tossed here and there, a box which claims to hold an old telephone answering machine, file folders and more binders. Yet, in all that, I couldn’t find one. I was flummoxed.
A couple of weeks ago I made a purchase from a company that doesn’t really sell to the general public. But I was able to negotiate a deal for something I had been looking for and when I went in to pick up the item, I asked if they would like me to pay cash, or could I use a credit card. Neither. They asked for my email address and would send me a bill. I mean I had the cash right there. But I was happy to get what I wanted and happily left with the goods.
The bill was emailed to me and it offered two methods of payment. I had a choice of mailing in a cheque, or mailing in my credit card information. I was hoping for an e-transfer option but that wasn’t in the cards. When was the last time you mailed something? I can’t remember the last time I paid a bill by mail, but it was pre-pandemic, and maybe pre-2015.
Which brings me back my search ... for an envelope.
We used to buy them by the box, 50 at a time. But gradually, as we mailed less, and paid online more, our supply of envelopes dwindled ... to zero. And mail a friend? I mean we can text somebody who lives in Australia instantly. I don’t think we’ve ever even thought of heading over to Staples for another box. And we can now Zoom people at Christmas, making and sending cards, for us anyway, obsolete. (Full disclosure: we were never really the Christmas card sending type).
So, no success at finding an envelope in the one place in the house I thought they would be. It was back to the office to almost dismantle my desk.
Have you ever looked for something knowing it wasn’t there? I don’t generally search in and around Heather’s desk, but I can confirm it’s mostly school stuff, and an inexplicable number of Sharpies. Then a secondary problem surfaced. Even if I could find an envelope, what about a stamp? Thank goodness that problem was rendered moot by not finding an envelope.
In the end, I decided rather than go out and buy envelopes ... and stamps ... I would just drive back to the business and pay by cheque in person.
