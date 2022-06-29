Two Ukrainian doctors, who have chosen to come to PEI instead of returning to their war-torn country, are working as resident care workers.
Their story is not a new one. Thousands of professionals in countless industries come to Canada and end up working jobs they are overqualified for as they struggle to get their Canadian credentials.
This latest story highlights, once again, how bureaucracy gets in the way of progress. There is a serious doctor shortage not only in PEI, but across the country.
Recruitment and retention efforts are touting all their best efforts to bring doctors here and yet when they appear on our doorstep they are given the cold shoulder.
No doubt there are some aspects of making sure people are qualified that need to be verified, but come on let’s dispense with the cost and cumbersome paperwork.
We have organizations like Doctors Without Borders in which members take their expertise to many areas around the world with nary a sideways glance at their credentials. The individuals who belong to those groups are held in high regard and rightly so.
Anyone who holds a medical degree should be held in the same regard across the world.
Perhaps the only thing that should be taken into consideration is a language barrier.
All I can say is how lucky the residents of Whisperwood Villa are to have them on staff and shame on the PEI Health system for not finding a way to employ these individuals as doctors.
