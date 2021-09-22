The fallout from this pandemic has been costly. A large part of the loss can’t be measured in dollars and cents but rather in the erosion of security and dignity.
Pre-COVID the people of Prince Edward Island were reputed to be caring and protective; respecting one another and embracing visitors.
It was a pride thing, certainly not singular to PEI but outstanding nonetheless.
There was an aggregate of uniqueness in our humble lifestyles and tranquil view of the world around us. That and a host of other reasons is what most impresses visitors when they come to this little sand dune cozily nestled in the country’s east coast.
But look at us now.
With each passing day as the province announces yet another increase in the number of positive cases, the finger of blame sharpens, pointing accusingly at faceless targets and even friends and neighbours.
There are no guarantees with this pandemic; no one can promise it will get worse before it gets better or vice-versa; that it will be transcribed into history books for future generations of students to memorize and critique or that the demographics it will have affected most significantly were the young, the old or middle-aged.
You can be assured however, that a spew of slurs and blame serve no purpose and will remain in peoples’ recollection for the duration.
This is not the respectful ‘Island way’ we were taught to live and share with others. We once all walked on the same red dirt with confidence but that same soil is quickly undermining reliance on its steadfastness.
This is not who we are and hope beyond hope it is not our new persona.
The foundation for a positive future demands tolerance, respect and understanding. That’s the PEI we want to pass on to young people, the future influencers in a society that once tumbled off the rails during a time of unknowns and uncertainty.
Sometimes in the darkness you must find your own reason for optimism and hope others will see it before the damage is irreparable.
