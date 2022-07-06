You walk into the grocery store with $100 in one pocket and a scaled-down grocery list in your hand with hope beyond hope it won’t exceed the household budget this time around.
This month going with seniors, 65 years and older, is a one-time food voucher, compliments of the PEI government. Now, what can you buy with these pennies from heaven?
You may not find the bargains of the week side with your usual meal plan but sometimes realism supersedes choice for those of lower income.
For interest purposes the voucher is good for Sobeys only.
OK, grab that shopping cart and go.
Bread $2.69 (one loaf, - white or whole wheat)
Eggs $5.29 (one dozen on sale)
Milk $4.79
Potatoes $5.00 (10-pound bag)
Frozen veggies $2.99 (Suitable for two people)
Butter $5.49 (A staple in PEI cupboards)
Pre-cooked chicken $14.49 (less expensive than uncooked)
Toilet paper $8.99 (not on the list every week but a necessity)
Meat/fish $30-$40 (may carry over a couple of days)
Hamburger $4.50 (for barbecue or casserole)
Apples $4.99
Total: $99.22
“Every little bit helps,” Social Development Minister Brad Trivers says.
Wonder when he has visited the grocery store last.
For anyone struggling to feed more than one person $100 may be appreciated - after all no one should look a gift horse in the mouth but it won’t go far in the selection of healthy, nutritious food for those on fixed incomes.
