A fresh chapter for Ukrainian hopes
Josh Lewis
Dec 28, 2022

The start of a new year is, for the optimistic among us, a chance for a fresh start. That can take on many forms for different people.

But it represents an entirely different hope for Ukrainians, that 2023 will be the year they wrest control of their country - all of it, including Crimea - back from Russian invaders.

In every place liberated by Ukrainian forces, evidence has been found of widespread Russian atrocities and war crimes - from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum, Kherson and beyond.

In September the momentum on the battlefield swung decidedly in Ukraine's favour. Then the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia was damaged in an attack. Ever since, Russia has attempted to freeze Ukrainian civilians to death with constant missile strikes on critical electricity infrastructure. The only objective is human suffering.

Many Ukrainians will be spending the Orthodox New Year in the dark.

Vladimir Putin's barbaric form of retaliation is making winter unspeakably difficult. But like everything else he has thrown at them, it has not broken the Ukrainian spirit.

There are many other places around the world where innocent civilians are suffering from war and hardship. Though it is likely naive, here's hoping 2023 brings better days for them all.
