I opened the dishwasher and lo and behold ... three more wine glasses and three more plates. So, that brought the total to 37 wine glasses and 35 plates. In addition to this, there were already 29 bowls, an astonishing 28 coffee mugs, a dozen 12 ounce glasses, one highball glass and in the very back I found three shot glasses. There were also two full drawers of cutlery and off the top of my head, I’d list the total number of knives, forks and spoons at about 100. If anything, this kitchen was fully prepared to feed the masses, several times.
Why? Why did this lovely vacation rental in Montreal have so much of this stuff? We recently traveled to Montreal and met up with Heather’s son Connor, and his partner, and daughter Jessie was also there with her partner. We went to a couple of Habs games in our five nights, and the kids also did their thing going out exploring, and by exploring I mean shopping, with the exception of a late night run to the Montreal Casino, by them, not us.
Heather and I were the first to arrive, as we changed our travel plans, from driving to flying, at the last minute. Good thing on several fronts, because in the area we stayed (Rue Saint-Denis) parking for our rental, and in general, was at a premium. Well, non-existent. The subway proved invaluable.
But I digress. We arrived late in the evening, so I went out and got some food with the plan to shop for groceries the next morning before the gang arrived. It was after we ate that I started opening cupboards and discovered the inexplicable numbers of glasses, plates and bowls. But I was stuck on the wine glasses for some reason. Why would there be 37 wine glasses here? I’ve had rentals where there were six to eight tops, no matter the number of people booked to stay.
Was it a custom in Quebec to use a new glass each time you finished a glass of wine? We certainly didn’t have any trouble using our glass for more than one serving. Then I wondered if the object was for the six of us to use all the wine glasses during the week without having to wash one. That was going to be tough because there were five non-wine drinkers. Could 37 wine glasses even fit in the dishwasher? Using both racks the answer would be yes, but then, where would you put the 35 plates ... and 28 coffee mugs.
Let’s move on to those 28 coffee mugs. I think we might have 28 coffee mugs here at the house, but I’d have to go downstairs and unpack a few boxes to be able to find some to elevate the number in the kitchen to 28. Now, I can certainly see a group of six people using five or six coffee mugs in the morning for coffee. It was cold when we were there (well, actually balmy compared to this past weekend’s Arctic blast) so I could envision breaking out some hot chocolate at some point. In my wildest scenario, I could see using 12 coffee mugs, in a single day, but only under this very specific set of circumstances. Never happened. I think we used five mugs, the entire week. The kids ate out for every meal. I don’t drink coffee.
At the end of the day, we liked the place. It had four bedrooms, and there was lots of room for everyone. We’ve been talking about how nice it would be to go back in the summer. It’s good to know we could invite an additional 31 people and be able to give each and every one of them their own glass.
