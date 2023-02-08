Jeff Hutcheson

I opened the dishwasher and lo and behold ... three more wine glasses and three more plates. So, that brought the total to 37 wine glasses and 35 plates. In addition to this, there were already 29 bowls, an astonishing 28 coffee mugs, a dozen 12 ounce glasses, one highball glass and in the very back I found three shot glasses. There were also two full drawers of cutlery and off the top of my head, I’d list the total number of knives, forks and spoons at about 100. If anything, this kitchen was fully prepared to feed the masses, several times.

Why? Why did this lovely vacation rental in Montreal have so much of this stuff? We recently traveled to Montreal and met up with Heather’s son Connor, and his partner, and daughter Jessie was also there with her partner. We went to a couple of Habs games in our five nights, and the kids also did their thing going out exploring, and by exploring I mean shopping, with the exception of a late night run to the Montreal Casino, by them, not us.

