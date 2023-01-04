The Government of Canada has announced they will be freezing the toll on Confederation Bridge. This is wonderful news and the first acknowledgement from the Government of Canada that the high tolls are an unfair burden on Prince Edward Islanders. However, this announcement is a far cry from addressing the significant discrepancy in how the federal government treats Canadians when it comes to charging tolls on transportation infrastructure depending on where one lives in Canada.

The federal government owns a number of major bridges in Canada, among them are the Gordie Howe Bridge in Windsor, the Champlain Bridge in Montreal, and Confederation Bridge in Prince Edward Island. Two of these bridges have tolls, while the Champlain Bridge – notwithstanding the fact it cost three times more money to construct than Confederation Bridge – is toll free. This is grossly unfair and creates resentments and divisions in our country.

