It took public outrage to make Environment Minister Steven Myers see regulations need to be strengthened when it comes to the Island’s vulnerable and gradually disappearing coastline. Just before the legislature closed the fall session he announced a moratorium on all new development in buffer zones along the coast until the department can make a definitive policy that applies to everyone.
The impetus for this of course was the development at Point DeRoche on the province’s north side. A rock wall that is obviously well past the high tide mark was installed virtually closing off public access to the beach.
Most people are not only upset with the non access, but the damage which occurred on either side of the development when tidal surges came rolling in with Fiona. The department has thrown out all kinds of excuses/reasons as to why the permit was issued for the work back in 2020, but none of it sits well with residents. The fact that there was already a wall in place from previous ownership was one reason they said the work was permissible due to a grandfather stipulation. In the face of our ever eroding shoreline, if there is one thing that has to go it is a grandfather clause.
Think about it. As erosion takes place property lines shrink. So how can the province say sure it is okay to do something in a buffer zone because it was done previously when that actual land no longer exists.
There is no doubt that particular development isn’t the only questionable one along our shores, but let’s hope it will be the last.
A moratorium is the right way to go and fingers crossed whatever comes out the other end is a stringent policy that applies to all.
