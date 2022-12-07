Charlotte MacAulay

It took public outrage to make Environment Minister Steven Myers see regulations need to be strengthened when it comes to the Island’s vulnerable and gradually disappearing coastline. Just before the legislature closed the fall session he announced a moratorium on all new development in buffer zones along the coast until the department can make a definitive policy that applies to everyone.

The impetus for this of course was the development at Point DeRoche on the province’s north side. A rock wall that is obviously well past the high tide mark was installed virtually closing off public access to the beach.

