Is it a pipe dream to think that someday the majority of Islanders could own their own windmills and/or solar farms, which in turn could produce enough energy to add significantly to the goal of Prince Edward Island becoming carbon neutral?
It is doable, but a monumental task all the same.
It is happening elsewhere and there is no reason to think the eventuality could not be the future of our Island.
The proof lies in the small island of Samsø in Denmark which has become the world’s first renewable energy island.
Last week a presentation of sorts was held at Holland College where Energy Minister Steven Myers took the stage with Søren Hermansen, one of the leaders behind making Samsø carbon neutral.
It took more than a decade for it to happen and while Samsø is a much smaller island than PEI with a population of 4,000, it is a template to draw from.
The key for Samsø was to let residents take ownership.
Whether individually or through cooperatives people bought shares in the windmills and installed solar equipment.
They eliminated the corporate entity.
It works well and in PEI there are examples. West Cape Wind Farm is one. In Skinners Pond neighbours are taking on the task of owning a future wind farm. Summerside is already on the cutting edge. Their community owned utility gets 46 per cent of its power from wind and they have a solar farm as well.
So maybe that is the future for PEI.
Providing Islanders with interest-free loans to buy shares in wind energy and/or install solar equipment is one idea that is being bandied around.
It is an offer many would jump at the chance to buy into.
Will we all be driving electric cars by the time the next decade rolls around?
Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure we need to keep moving in the direction of net zero.
(To see more go to Samso: The green island | Earthrise on Youtube.)
