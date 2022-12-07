I totally understand how popular the game of Bingo is, and realize that many of you reading this right now love playing the game. I had never played until last week. It’s an eye opener for beginners that’s for sure. Frustrating and exhilarating all at once. The occasion was a school fundraiser, and Heather and I, along with her daughters Hillary and Jessie sat down to play.
We were each given 10 sheets of paper, each sheet containing 12 Bingo cards. That would be good for 10 games of Bingo. We each got a dauber, which is an ink filled bottle with foam on top, to mark the numbers on our cards as each number was called. My first Bingo lesson was that we would be playing 12 cards at a time, an increase of 11 from what I was expecting. I guess this is normal?
Our group was missing a person, so we actually had five of these sheets with the cards, and that meant Jessie and Hillary had to play their 12 cards, and then also another six from the extra sheet for a total of 18 cards each. I’m guessing some people play that amount all the time? Our first game got underway with the announcement it would be a single line game. Aren’t they all? Apparently not.
So the first number is called, and you have to scan your sheet of 12 cards to see how many have that number, and then dab away. Just when you are about halfway through your cards, the next number is called. Oh, oh. So, you begin to accelerate your search. Here comes the next number. By the end, you’re terrified you’ve missed a number along the way. The game is played in complete silence, and I can see why.
A short time later, someone yelled “Bingo” and that was the end of game one.
We played 10 games, some single lines, an X to win, around the world or four outside lines, two lines and the time consuming full card. We came up empty, but it was a fun night for a great cause. But it also got me thinking. We lost a total of 600 games. Is that right? Yep. That’s five sheets, each with 12 cards, multiplied by the number of games which was 10. I began to calculate the number of cards in play. I think there were about 90 people playing, which means there were 10,800 total cards in play, of which we had 14 winners. (Tie breaking is done by drawing additional numbers until someone gets one on the card containing the Bingo).
Then I wondered about combinations. How many different number pulling combinations must there be? Turns out that number is 32,760. When you extrapolate that to the number of unique playing cards possible, it’s well ... 522,446,474,061,128,648,601,600,000. For our purposes, let’s just say 552 septillion. I’m clearly fascinated by numbers. I didn’t believe this number at first, but found two other agreeing sources. However, at the end of the day your chances of winning are based on the number of Bingo cards in play, and not the absurd numbers of combinations possible.
I can see why people like and play Bingo. I would play again under charitable circumstances, but it’s just not my thing. I mean we lost 600 times. A guy can only take so much. I definitely would never play in Great Britain under any circumstances. While Bingo here is 75 numbers and five lines, over there it’s 90 numbers in three rows. What comes after septillion?
