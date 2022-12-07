Jeff Hutcheson

I totally understand how popular the game of Bingo is, and realize that many of you reading this right now love playing the game. I had never played until last week. It’s an eye opener for beginners that’s for sure. Frustrating and exhilarating all at once. The occasion was a school fundraiser, and Heather and I, along with her daughters Hillary and Jessie sat down to play.

We were each given 10 sheets of paper, each sheet containing 12 Bingo cards. That would be good for 10 games of Bingo. We each got a dauber, which is an ink filled bottle with foam on top, to mark the numbers on our cards as each number was called. My first Bingo lesson was that we would be playing 12 cards at a time, an increase of 11 from what I was expecting. I guess this is normal?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.