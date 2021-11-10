Back in September, 1970 Graphic founder Jim MacNeill wrote in his editorial: “What we are saying is the breathalyzer is doing nothing to get the real drunken drivers off the highways.”
Jump ahead to 2021 when a driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision just last week. The man behind the wheel provided a breath sample close to five times the legal limit.
The term ‘accident’ is negligible to describe this horrifying collision. Three people were sent to hospital and police said “It’s lucky nobody was hurt even more extensively, or even killed.”
The accused’s vehicle crossed the centre line and although the oncoming vehicle attempted to avoid the crash, the driver couldn’t.
The legal limit is .08, or 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Multiply that by five and it will send shivers up your spine.
This isn’t an isolated case. An increasing number of impaired drivers are on our Island highways each and every day.
In a separate crash, a female is charged with impaired driving after her breathalyzer reading measured five times the legal limit. Her vehicle went out of control, struck a road sign and ended up on a lawn. She will be sentenced December 20.
It’s an exception when there isn’t at least one DUI before Judge Nancy Orr in Georgetown Provincial Court each Thursday.
Since January of this year 26 people were found guilty of impaired driving in the Kings County capital’s courtroom. Not tallied into that are charges deferred to a future date. The number also doesn’t include two breathalyzer refusals, in which the driver is fined and their licence suspended for a period of time.
Twenty-eight, you might say, isn’t a significant number - but consider the number of other drivers on the road put in danger through unconscionable decisions by others.
Exactly how much progress has society seen since MacNeill wrote that editorial just over a half-century ago?
“There is no doubt the drunken driver is a menace and he has killed many innocent people, caused many injuries and much damage of equipment.
“He should get the book thrown at him when arrested,” MacNeill wrote.
The breathalyzer was first put into service on PEI in 1967/68. It has indeed simplified the task of police in regards to drunk driving convictions but obviously it is not the solution.
There are an estimated 116,386 licensed drivers in this province. Do they all drive sober? Obviously not.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.