An adult female walks down the street slurping a beverage from a take-out cup. For whatever reason she stops, spills the liquid onto the ground, drops the cup and stomps heavily on it. The now squashed cup is left on the grass as she strides away.
In another setting an elderly man stops for a rest on a bench conveniently situated along the sidewalk. He pulls a pack of unopened smokes from his jacket pocket, rips off the plastic wrap and it wafts in the breeze.
The moral of these incidents isn’t that the lady should have returned the beverage if she felt there was something wrong with it. Nor is it that smoking jeopardizes the man’s health. It’s also not the fact their actions may or may not have been witnessed by others.
The message is obvious: the public is disillusioned in thinking ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ when trash is concerned. Inevitably someone, somewhere ends up picking it up.
Some of those conscientious people scoured the ditches and roadsides on Saturday. At the end of the day there were literally miles of yellow plastic bags filled to the brim roadside. Others, of varying ages took the same initiative earlier this month and will likely continue to do so periodically.
The yellow bags are symbolic of a PEI Women’s Institute’s project where each spring the organization calls for the public’s assistance in an Island-wide clean-up effort.
2022 marks an incredible 50th Roadside Clean-up campaign by WI. Imagine, a half century of it being necessary to go behind a so-called civilized society that seemingly can’t yet find its way to trash bins.
There is no excuse. Trash cans are everywhere - for the public’s convenience. Also, on regularly scheduled days, a large truck stops at the end of your driveway to pick up the contents of bins and hauls it all away.
Litter is an ongoing issue on this Island and asking people nicely to stop tossing trash likens to chasing a cardboard coffee cup whisked away by a stiff north breeze - it can cover a lot of ground in a short time.
The majority of Islanders take pride in their property and the roads leading to it but there are always those who look to others to right the wrongs.
Unfortunately the new growth of dandelions, pussy willows, crocuses and daffodils aren’t all that extend spring greetings on PEI.
Along with those wonderful colourful symbols of hope for warmer days ahead, roadside trash has reared its ugly head for all to see - once again.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
