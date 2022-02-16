The current crisis in the province around the potato wart and its devastating impact on many people’s lives is indeed unfortunate. And it’s also very disturbing to see more than $40 million being put into destroying that food while many in the world go hungry.
Sometimes, a crisis presents an opportunity, and in this case, it does make us reflect on what has happened to the potato industry in the province during the past few years and where it may be headed in the future.
Since Cavendish Farms opened in 1980, potato farming has become more and more an industrial operation relying on large amounts of chemical fertilizers, many pesticides, and heavy and hugely expensive machinery. The PEI potato industry, although it feels very local to us, has been shaped over the past 40 years by an international trading system designed to meet the needs of multinational corporations and their incessant drive for more and more profits at the expense of workers. Business plans depend on continually increasing foreign markets to sell potatoes, promoting large-scale production, reducing regulation of farming methods, and reducing protection of water and soil. Even the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has recommended a rapid shift away from mono-culture-based production and the introduction of “mosaics of sustainable regenerative production systems.”
Islanders over the years have experienced and continue to live daily with the very negative impacts of this industrial farming - contaminated drinking water, depleted and unhealthy soils, environmental destruction of life in many of our streams and estuaries, deforestation, and the list goes on.
In short, PEI has put ‘most of its eggs in one basket’, and we are paying the price. At the present, there are about 180 potato operations using about 85,000 acres a year. Of potatoes grown annually, about 65% are destined for processing into frozen food at Cavendish Farms, 25% go to the fresh market mostly for export, and 10% are grown for seed purposes.
The possibility that the current potato wart crisis could result in Cavendish Farms using close to 100% of Island grown potatoes in its processing plant is worth considering. In 2019, Robert Irving closed its O’Leary table potato plant and announced it was getting out of the market for table potatoes in order to focus its PEI operations exclusively on frozen foods. It appears our gentle Island may be producing and trading primarily in frozen French fries. Not a good plan for food security for the Island.
Recently, Premier Dennis King in speaking about the potato wart crisis, said it may well be a time for ‘a transition in the potato industry.’ He didn’t elaborate about the kind of transition needed but Trade Justice PEI agrees - a transition is needed and it must be away from the destructive practices of industrial potato farming to a system that grows a diversity of crops in a more environmentally friendly way, and on many more farms.
And with the climate crisis upon us, it couldn’t be more urgent. Time is running out. We need a just transition plan, and though it must come from and through our Island communities, the bottom line should be this: anyone growing food for other people, especially if they are growing it in ecologically-sound ways, should be able to provide a just and livable income for themselves and their employees. If Islanders want to make a transition to other ways of farming more appealing, desirable, viable, and just, then governments must support it by changing public policy to support such valuable goals.
Social, environmental, and economic justice demand it.
Leo Broderick,
member of Trade Justice PEI representing the PEI Chapter of the Council of Canadians
Charlottetown
