In keeping with tradition June sees the close of chapters and the beginning of new ones in education.
It’s the month of graduations; from pre-K to high school, college and university and students and parents/guardians will celebrate achievements in countless ways.
But this year and in a large chunk of 2020 are like nothing today’s students have experienced in their young lifetimes - until the COVID-19 challenge came into the picture.
On the plus side there’s much to be learned from the restrictions created by this pandemic.
Now graduates have choices.
One is to see it as a learning experience that has taught patience, resilience and strength of character.
The other option is to brood over disrupted routines, stolen social activities, sports that were either abbreviated or didn’t happen at all and the fact that life has suddenly become the polar opposite of what might be considered the ‘norm’.
Yet another plus is that platforms for bullying students were reduced during lockdown (with the exception of online oppressors). Physical absence from tormentors is no solution but there’s value in a reprieve.
Understandably students had to work harder at creating bonds with their peers in both academic and social environments but be sure alliances that did form may be even stronger.
It’s not be a stretch to think elaborate details of the past 16 months will be burned into youth’s memories whereas they might easily be forgotten in ordinary times.
Teachers and students continue to learn together during COVID. Hats off to all involved for the over-and-above effort required to get through the school year. There is no pass or fail in this test of extraordinary times.
Collectively we have confidence graduates will walk tall with the confidence of knowing hurdles are all part of development and many can be overcome.
Moving on to the next level of education, entering the work world or setting out to unknown destinations all represent new beginnings. Nothing can quite equal the fences climbed in past months but the rungs on a ladder go both up and down and it’s the student’s choice which direction to take from here.
Good luck to everyone and all the best in your new adventures.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
