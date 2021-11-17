daycare class

Little ones at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy spent November 10 learning all about how it is to live with Type 1 diabetes. Hudson Jeffery, third from left in the back row is living every day with the disease and staff chose the day to have a diabetes day to help the other children understand more of what his life is like. Front from left are Henley Penny, Czerny Robertson, EvieJane Flynn and Bowen Perry. Middle: Emma Kortekaas, Spencer Peters, Aiden O’Hanley, Addison Larkin, Jorie Fraser and Elijah McCormack. Back: Declan Rice, Cooper McCormack, Hudson Jeffery, Brent Cheverie, Declan Dunphy and Mikey Gardiner.         Submitted photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

When Hudson Jeffrey and his mom Sheri walked into day care on Wednesday morning they were greeted by a sea of blue and all the children had on mock insulin pumps. 

Checking Hudson’s sugar levels and paying close attention to the food he eats is nothing new for 4-year-old and his parents. But it was all new to his friends at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy in Souris when they held a diabetes day to help the little ones understand more about the disease that affects so many Canadians. 

November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

“There was a big smile on Hudson’s face that day,” Ms Jeffrey said. “He wanted to show everyone everything.”

The children in Hudson’s class did everything right along with him that day from checking their sugars (a pretend activity minus the needle prick) to counting their carbs.

Hudson Jeffrey

Four-year-old Hudson Jeffrey spent last Wednesday showing his peers at daycare what life is like with diabetes.   Submitted photo

“Our littles happily wore their pumps with pride to support their brave friend, Hudson,” said Karen Picot, with the centre.

According to statistics from the Canadian Pediatric Society, 33,000 school age children (5-18 years old) in Canada have Type 1 diabetes, and there are several thousands under the age of 5. 

Staff planned the day with learning and empathy in mind.

The hope is the children will be able to help someone with diabetes, notice if something is off, understand what numbers mean and how important it is to be knowledgeable about diabetes.

Ms Jeffrey said the whole staff embraces Hudson’s care on a daily basis.

“They are such a great support system and this is just the icing on the cake for us,” she added.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.