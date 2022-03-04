As International Women’s Day is marked across the globe there is no shortage of women from all walks of life and of all ages who have done extraordinary things in their lifetime.
Throughout her life 94-year-old Eileen (Robbins) Munn broke more than one barrier when it came to living her life the way she thought was best for her and her family.
Eileen Munn is the woman behind Midgell Centre, a hostel built in the 1970s.
For decades it was impossible to miss the imposing green buildings situated along the highway between St Peter’s Bay and Morell.
These days the business is owned by Eileen’s nephew Gary Robbins and his wife Lucy. It is slowly being transformed into a different kind of oasis for Island visitors, Eileen’s Country Cottages.
But for several decades Midgell Centre was a haven for visitors to PEI and a community hub where retreats and camp outs were held by many organizations.
Eileen, who grew up on the family farm in Martinvale, lived in the United States for several decades before moving back to PEI in the 1970s. She is retired now and living in a nursing home in Charlottetown.
From a very early age Eileen was always keen to learn new things and go beyond the scope of what was expected of women.
Her daughter Susan, (former Eastern Graphic reporter), said her mother has always had a thirst for knowledge and never let societal conventions stand in her way.
During a time when most women were expected to play the role of stay-at-home mothers Eileen decided she was going to go back to school to earn her nursing degree.
Susan, who now lives in Ottawa, said it was unusual having her father pitching in to get them off to school in the mornings, but no doubt it was her mother’s drive to always take on new things that pushed her on.
“She loved the studying part, and she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree,” Susan said.
Her passion for knowledge didn’t stop when Eileen retired back to PEI.
“She loved reading and was always fascinated with Island history, Amish furniture design, economics, theology, all heavy stuff,” Susan said with a chuckle.
Eileen designed every inch of the multi-building hostel in Midgell and from the smallest detail every piece had a functional purpose.
“She even designed bicycle racks with wheels so she could move them to cut the lawn,” Susan said.
For guests there were little benches and wooden bed frames made more to be functional rather than aesthetics.
“I think a lot of (her ideas) stem back to her experiences growing up on the Island during that time frame of the 1930s and 1940s,” Susan said. “Times were tough on the Island back then.”
It wasn’t a fancy place to stay, but it was comfortable and affordable and over years hundreds of visitors from around the globe stayed there.
“Her vision was it would be a place people could come and experience the Island that she loves,” Susan said.
Wendy MacLaren of Morell worked at the hostel during her high school years in the late 1970s.
“(Eileen) provided a great service for bicyclists, backpackers and hitchhikers,” Wendy said.
While most of the visitors in the early years stayed for a night or two, each and every visit was momentous for Eileen. She put a world map on the wall and marked the place where they all came from with a pin.
The Midgell Hostel was rustic compared to many of the tourism accommodations scattered across PEI these days. Nevertheless, Wendy said the location alone helped put Kings County on the tourism map.
Susan agrees.
“At that time a lot of tourism structure on PEI wasn’t developed,” Susan said.
Wendy said Eileen was always keen to help out in the community and that led to several years of her offering to host Girl Guides on weekend excursions at the hostel. Over the years soccer and baseball teams, Boy Scout troops, family reunions and religious retreats were also held on the property.
“She loved having the voices of young people around,” Wendy said.
And Eileen would somehow always be prepared if any additional items were needed.
Susan recalls her mother having things like extra badminton rackets and croquet equipment stashed away - just in case.
The popular bonfire pit was also always ready for a gathering.
As much as Eileen was happy to have children running around enjoying themselves she was just as happy when people came to the centre for quiet reflection.
Eileen wanted to make sure it was always a welcoming place for everyone, including people of religion.
“She would always tell me, ‘It is pretty exciting to have people from all over the world come by your door,’” Susan said.
The upkeep of the property was by no means a walk in the park, but for Eileen, who seemed to have a limitless amount of energy, it was part and parcel of running the place.
She was always coming up with ideas on how to fix things and with several wooden buildings to look after often there was painting involved.
“It wasn’t uncommon to see her up on the 32-foot ladder wielding a paint brush,” Susan said.She was still mowing the lawn when she was in her late 80s.
These days Gary and Lucy have taken on those tasks and their own ideas for the property honouring Eileen’s initial vision of hospitality first.
