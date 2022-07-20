Premier Dennis King didn’t just tinker with his cabinet, he pushed a rebuild as far as possible without changing every seat at the table.
The long rumoured shuffle landed Friday morning, a time normally reserved for announcements government hopes to shield from public scrutiny. It’s not every day two senior ministers are dropped and the Finance Minister and Deputy Premier demoted.
Gone are former PC leader and Transportation Minister James Aylward and Social Services and Housing Minister Brad Trivers, while Darlene Compton is demoted to Agriculture and Land, Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General.
Both Trivers and Compton were expected to move. The former mishandled oversight of programming to the Island’s most vulnerable while the latter took four months to deliver $150 inflation buffer cheques while chastising residents to tighten their belts.
Health Minister Ernie Hudson stays put despite struggling to offer a cogent defence of health priorities or government’s vision to combat chronic systematic issues, such as staffing shortages.
Hudson’s uneven leadership would normally demand removal. But the premier opted for the devil he knows. Moving Hudson likely would have required shifting Steven Myers, government’s most effective minister, to the department where political reputations go to die - health.
The premier’s challenge is how to best manage a limited bench. By dropping two ministers and promoting newly-elected MLA Mark McLane to Finance and Cory Deagle to Transportation, only Zach Bell is available as a potential new face. Sidney MacEwen, who could easily slip into any cabinet role, continues to sit on the backbench because DFO refuses to tweak its owner-operator regulation for lobster license holders, keeping fishermen like the Morell MLA from serving in cabinet.
While Deagle has not tried to hide his lofty political aspirations, his promotion is a surprise. He’s built his reputation by asking direct questions of his own government or promoting issues fed to him by others such as eliminating Daylight Saving Time. ‘Deagle will do it’ became a common call in Tory circles.
At times his youthful enthusiasm led to mistakes, most notably an attempt to ambush Buddhist nuns appearing before a legislative committee. As the chairman, Deagle pulled a list of innuendo laden questions from his suit pocket in an unsuccessful attempt to embarrass the nuns. What he did achieve was to embarrass himself and government with an inquisition better suited to a conspiracy theory convention.
It was an unbecoming and partisan attack that should never occur again.
Deagle has shown himself a quick study. He’s smart, well spoken and quick on his feet. But history is littered with political corpses of young politicians befallen by the lure of power and a perception of invincibility. Many Tories have quietly expressed hesitation about promoting Deagle, fearing the potential of a collapse similar to that suffered by Binns era cabinet minister Kevin MacAdam. Transportation, with its history of ministerial meddling, is an added nuance that ensures many eyes will be closely watching the rookie minister.
What the premier is attempting is a pre-election reset with few options available to him. Matt MacKay, an effective minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, is now charged with bringing long overdue change to Social Development and Housing. He needs to bring a sledgehammer to the task.
The demotion of Compton shows a rare level of urgency from the PCs, who are still light years ahead in public support. The premier’s office knows that as the province moves away from Covid as priority one, weaknesses within cabinet are exacerbated. You don’t demote one of only two female PC MLAs without a growing concern that Islander’s support for government may be waning.
If there is a decline in support, pressure will grow on King to break his promise and call an election before the fixed election date of October 2, 2023. This fall would be too great a political risk, especially with Liberals not electing a new leader until November. But spring 2023 could be defensible, depending on the economy and Covid.
The path to victory is not as definitively clear as it was a year ago. King’s government is struggling to effectively deal with inflation, health care and social services. There is growing frustration in PC circles with a failure to move projects forward in a timely manner.
These are the issues that can change perceptions. You need only look back to the MacLauchlan government for what can happen when public concerns are ignored.
The Tories aren’t in that deep of trouble. Yet. It’s unlikely the changing of cabinet chairs will do much to win new supporters. But the premier will consider it a win if his shuffle minimizes any significant erosion of support.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
