As a person with Mi’kmaq, Acadian, Cree and Saulteaux First Nations ancestry, George Cheverie says it’s great to see more signage listing the Mi’kmaq names for PEI communities.
L’nuey has partnered with the province to put up 10 place signs across the Island as part of Aboriginal Awareness Week from May 25 to 28. (L’nuey is an initiative focused on protecting and implementing the constitutionally - entrenched rights of the PEI Mi’kmaq). The organization also erected nine signs last year.
New Mi’kmaq signs have been put up in Montague, Souris, Murray Harbour, Orwell and Point Prim, among other locations.
Mr Cheverie lives in Souris and said the signs have been overdue. He’d like to see more erected in places like Basin Head, North Lake and Souris West.
“It’s a great idea, it should’ve been done long ago.”
Mr Cheverie’s family is Acadian and the Mi’kmaq heritage comes from the deportation of the Acadians in the 1750s. Some escaped into the woods and lived among the Mi’kmaq people. He is also Cree Saulteaux through his mother, who grew up in Saskatchewan and was forced into the residential school system before moving to PEI in the 1950s.
Mr Cheverie has worked with Keptin John Joe Sark and the late Charlie Sark, former chief of Lennox Island First Nation, to establish Mi’kmaq signage at Greenwich when the area was added to PEI National Park. The site is rich in Mi’kmaq history and artifacts dating back thousands of years.
He said the signage opens the door toward increased awareness of the Mi’kmaq people and language.
“Everybody needs something right now and we need things that have meaning. People need to get together and talk and bring the awareness to a new level.”
The Mi’kmaq name for Souris is Sqoljwe’katik, meaning frogs’ place. The name for Montague is Mente’ken, which means “you strike it off with an instrument.”
Murray Harbour is Eskwatek, meaning “she or he is in a place where she or he is continuously left with something.”
Orwell is known in Mi’kmaq as Mewisitek, the berry picking place, and Point Prim is called Wejuowitk, which means flowing close by.
Unlike many English names derived from other locations or people, Mi’kmaq names describe the location or activities that take place there.
Signs were erected last year at Panmure Island and the Fox River Road, just outside Murray Harbour.
Mr Cheverie believes one way to connect people with First Nations culture and work toward reconciliation is through music and entertainment. In 2017 and 2018, he was involved in putting on concerts at the Souris Show Hall featuring famed Indigenous singer Buffy Sainte-Marie and New Brunswick’s George Paul, who wrote the Mi’kmaq Honour Song. Now he’s looking at creating a production featuring both Acadian and Mi’kmaq music in hopes of exposing Mi’kmaq culture to a new audience.
