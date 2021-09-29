2021 will mark the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada.
For many the focus on Indigenous culture on September 30 is nothing new.
Orange Shirt Day has been observed by schools, organizations and individuals across Canada since 2013 when Phyllis (Jack) Webstad first told her story of having her new orange shirt taken from her on her first day attending a mission school in British Columbia.
But having it declared a national holiday turns a page.
A day that should not pass without our thoughts and actions turning to the residential school survivors and victims and the intergenerational trauma that First Nations residents still live with today.
The hundreds of unmarked graves discovered in May are a testament to the stark reality that residential schools were a place where abuse and mistreatment was all too common.
It took the finding of those unmarked graves for Canada to become outraged.
But what is beyond outrageous is, all along, survivors have been living with those memories and as a country we didn’t comprehend the overarching impact until now.
First Nations’ history and culture is Canadian history and culture.
We need to embrace it. Every child matters then and now.
I fail to understand why this new holiday seems to exist to mainly give a day off with pay to government employees of every kind. Why should postal workers, liquor store employees and federal and provincial employees get a day off for something that - indirectly - they and the organizations that employ them are responsible for? A true gesture of repentance would be for them to voluntarily lose a day's pay and have that go to a fund to support First Nations, Métis and Inuk culture. It's like the entire German civil service getting a day off to relax and celebrate National Annihilation of theJews Day. Even the term used so freely, 'celebrate' is grossly inappropriate. There is nothing to 'celebrate' and even less of a reason for the perpetrator institutions to have a holiday. I'm truly disgusted.
