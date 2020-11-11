It’s funny how a global pandemic can cancel, change and lay waste to just about anything planned by anyone. It’s an equal-opportunity virus, forcing major changes to how we do things across the world.
We’ve established a somewhat new normal of Plexiglass windows at shop counters, designated places to stand in gas stations, arrows pointing one way or the other in grocery stores, and of course, wearing masks. But as the dreaded second wave of COVID-19 ravages the more populated areas of Canada, to say nothing of the devastation to our south, it’s still difficult to do things the way we’d like to. Annual events and traditions have fallen by the wayside.
The most recent activity to be curtailed by COVID-19 was Remembrance Day services, in eastern PEI and everywhere else. Some people have attended these solemn ceremonies on November 11th every single year for decades, no matter how cold or wet it might have been. This year, like so many other things, it had to be different.
Many found themselves watching a live-streamed video at home on Wednesday. It’s not the same as being there, seeing the proud men and women who served our country wearing their uniforms, watching people lay wreaths, or perhaps placing one at the cenotaph yourself.
It’s disappointing that it wasn’t safe for Legion members to attend school ceremonies, or for the general public to pay their respects in person. But that doesn’t have to diminish the spirit of remembrance and gratitude that marks the day.
We can still wear our poppies in the days leading up. We can keep veterans and those who gave their lives in our thoughts. We can reflect on family members who gave everything they had while facing horrors we could only imagine. We can thank those veterans who are still with us, and show our appreciation for their sacrifices. These are things we can do every day, not just on November 11th.
At an institutional level, it’s hard to think of a better way to honour veterans than to improve mental health services. They have to live with the horrors they experienced until their dying day. They remember the friends they lost while fighting side by side.
There is no glory in war, only suffering. Trauma is an inescapable consequence, and in an era when mental health was ignored and stigmatized, most of our veterans came home and battled their memories in silence, in their own heads. Even immediate family members often don’t hear the stories - how could they possibly understand? They’ve never been to war.
However you marked Remembrance Day this year, it’s the thought that counts.
To quote the First World War poem For the Fallen - “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”
Josh Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.