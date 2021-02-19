After having kids, we moved from the States to Shanghai. Being a representative of an multinational corporation, the endless business trips robbed me of the precious opportunity to be with my young kids. Eventually I decided to stay home and take care of them. When I gathered with other moms, most of whom went to top western universities, they would show great concern over their kids’ education, and would share tips on ensuring the kids’ pathways to Ivy League schools in the future.
I always wondered if there were any better choices. Despite completing my education at Harvard Graduate School, I felt something was still missing.
After fulfilling my life plan to work in a top firm and start my own family, I began to ponder: What is life about? How to achieve happiness? This led me to a path in search of an education system that not only focuses on academics but also on morals, that not only teaches kids to achieve life jobs, but more importantly, life goals.
When Kevin was at the age to start primary school, I brought him to interview at 10 schools to see if there were any that fit my expectations. He first attended a local Chinese-English bilingual school until Grade 5. You may know there are cultural differences between eastern and western education. It seemed he didn’t fit well in the eastern education system.
At last we decided to settle him at the best school we could find, a Christian American school. The school’s teachers and students instantly gave me a very strong first impression that they were really polite and caring. What we admired most about that school was the teachers not only taught kids how to get better grades, but also emphasized morals and ethics.
For instance, the math teacher would explain that when he grades math exercises, 2/3 will be based on the solving process while 1/3 on the answer. Because life should be like this; the process and result are equally important, and we must learn from the process. The school also created a conducive atmosphere allowing students to set up charities independently and creatively, to help the people they wished to support.
Kevin finally felt like he fit in at school. It seemed his nature was more western.
However, later on, he decided to study in the monastery too, just like his younger brother. It caught us by surprise since we had already found a school fitted for him. After six months in the monastery, he wrote us a letter to explain his decision.
“Since I was very young, there has always been a question that I would ask myself, ‘What do I hope to achieve in life?’ I wished I could attain eternal, unlimited happiness. Also I wished I could die with no regrets. During my years in school, teachers often asked what I would want to do when I grew up. However, I could never give a good answer. Even if I were to be like my parents, go to an Ivy League college, have my own company, and start a family, so what? They might have a pretty perfect material life, but they weren’t able to obtain complete happiness.
“When my younger brother decided to go to the monastery. I was really shocked. I didn’t have much knowledge about Buddhist monks. For the next two summer breaks, I came to PEI to visit my brother, and got to learn a lot more about the monastery. Even though the monastery’s materials, equipment and technology were all incomparable to my school’s, I discovered that all the monks here seemed to be very happy. What caught me the most was they were all learning about how to achieve eternal happiness - be wise and compassionate, not only for one another, but for all living beings and how to be like Buddha himself.
“My teachers at school taught me how the process is as important as the result; but what is the process that leads to my ultimate goal? We were taught to help and support people in need, but what is the ultimate method to help all others? And not only people, but all sentient beings? The monastery gave me a glimpse of the answers to my questions.”
When I received this letter I felt so proud of him. At such a young age, he has found his life goal. The fact that he is a monk inspired a lot of people.
In the conventional schools, teachers were often complaining about his lack of concentration and carelessness. It was a drastic change after he went to the monastery. He began to work very hard in all different subjects and assignments. He was quick in learning the Tibetan language and memorized many of Buddha’s teachings. He also put in great effort in honing his debating skills.
Now at 18, he has become a mature and thoughtful young adult. While still upholding his original goal, he is finding ways to become a modern monk - a path even less travelled. Life is a journey, so no matter what comes next, as a mom, I will always support him.
