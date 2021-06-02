Sometimes, the simplest things in life can come suddenly, and unexpectedly, and elicit great joy. They can really make your day. You know, things like a ray of sunshine piercing through the sky on the cloudiest of days, or, for the less romantic of you out there, finding extra fries at the bottom of the McDonald’s take-out bag when you thought they were all gone.
Last week I had a number of errands to run, and my first stop was at the bank. I never look forward to actually going into the bank. I like a quick stop at their ATMs much better. Once you head to the bank to actually see a teller, you can start to add up the minutes you’ll be waiting in line before you leave your car. It seems there is always a long lineup inside the bank.
In COVID times, the line isn’t just inside either. At my bank, they have dedicated lanes ‘outside’ the bank marked off for those in line to use the ATM, and for those in line to see a teller. I’m not actually sure of the protocols in place right now, but during my last visit to go inside, a security guard was posted and worked the ‘one out, one-in’ scenario. The ATM line moved much quicker, but both lines could still be lengthy. By the way, rain, snow, wind and cold don’t care what line you are in.
So, with all that in mind I headed to the bank and pulled into the parking lot. Right away I noticed something was askew. Approaching from the rear, I couldn’t see the lineup out front, and I was puzzled at the ease at which I found a very close parking space. In fact, I could have parked anywhere. That seemed weird. I got out of the truck and headed to the front, and upon arrival, another astonishing scenario lay before me. There was no line. There was nobody.
So, I opened the door and headed into the bank, and then something so odd, so rare, happened I actually had to back out of the bank and take a quick look around. Certainly they were open. I mean it was a Thursday at 11am. I was fairly certain it wasn’t some kind of bank holiday. So I headed back in to confirm what I had just seen. I was the only customer in the bank. Me. That was it. I was in shock, and awe.
I walked toward the centre of the customer area, positively gobsmacked I had the place to myself. I just stood there and raised my arms shoulder height and spun around in a move I learned watching Julie Andrews on a mountain meadow in Austria in the Sound of Music. (Ask any employee who was there, I actually did this).
After composing myself, I immediately recognized that being the only customer in the branch presented a problem. There, staring at me, after my lovely pirouette, safely snickering behind Plexiglass partitions, were three tellers. I had my choice of which one to go to. But how do you pick without offending anyone, especially since I would surely have future visits to this branch? I slowly walked toward the line of tellers, desperately hoping more customers would arrive. None did. I thought of doing another Julie Andrews’ impression to kill some time. That ship had sailed. In the end, since I was technically doing a ‘business’ transaction, I headed to the dedicated business window, which was vacant. Brilliant move by me. Without offending anyone, the teller in charge of that window came over and negotiated my transaction.
As great as it was to be the only customer in the bank for even a short period of time, next time I think I’ll just wait outside until I can safely enter in a group.
