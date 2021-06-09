According to the Canadian Public Health Association, women spend, on average, over $6,000 Canadian, on feminine hygiene products in their lifetime.
This is unacceptable in my opinion, as something that is just a part of life for a woman should not be so pricey. While in some places, the tax on menstrual hygiene products has been removed, the price is still far too high for a woman who is homeless for example or who doesn’t have enough money to spare to buy these items. It isn’t like women around the world can just stop menstruating. I’m sure if that were an option it would be taken.
To solve this problem, I believe we should subsidize the cost of these products. A good option that may be even more effective would be opening something similar to a food bank but for hygiene products. Though the food bank may accept different types of hygiene products, I feel there should be a separate area solely for that reason, that is open to everyone with easy access.
If we have areas that supply food to those who cannot buy it themselves, why don’t we have something similar for menstrual/hygiene products? When you go to public restrooms, do they expect you to pay for toilet paper? No, because it’s something you need. There are needs in life that aren’t talked about as much as it’s not seen as important to those who don’t have to deal with it.
Fabienne Lutz,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.