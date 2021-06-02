It was the spring of 2020, the year of COVID, when all of life seemed to be restricted and in lockdown.
Yet on a side road just outside the village of Tignish there was much excitement and unforeseen happenings.
The big yellow barn with the gentle farmer and his caring wife had just gotten three charming white geese. A treasured addition to their hobby farm.
The farmer, Rollie Paynter, was off to the house to help his wife Mary with a chore and thought the geese were safely tucked away in the sunny barn, but to his dismay when he returned his prize geese were gone.
The geese decided freedom was far more interesting than living in a barn so off they went waddling towards the open waters. The two females went into the stream just below the farmyard and were seen by neighbours for a few days having a peaceful time swimming, eating and getting a taste of independence. Mr Gander went towards the head pond, crossing the road and swam into the reeds, hidden from all eyes and hands, especially his owner.
Rollie the farmer, tried his hardest to catch his prize geese but with no luck. Spring turned into summer and the white gander began to catch the eyes of local people from Tignish. He would be honking and floating around Arsenault Pond as though he belonged there. His own private sanctuary. He was a beautiful species nicknamed Wally and admired by many. An early morning coffee sitting on the pond platform watching Wally was a perfect way to start a day, especially as the world around us was in ‘FREAK-OUT’ mode and Coronavirus continued to control our lives.
As the long days of summer moved forward we all thought about the safety and survival of our pet gander. The other black or Mallard ducks and Canada geese were getting ready to fly south to the winter warmth. Wally was showing no concern whatsoever about snow or deep-freeze temperatures. And yes Rollie continued to try to capture him and bring him back to the safety of the big yellow barn ... still no luck. The neighbours living on Mill Road had bets on who would capture this full-grown goose and who would get to stuff him for Thanksgiving dinner. But Wally was a genius and enjoyed freedom way too much for that.
We continued to watch for our Wally as the pond froze over and a lack of food and shelter a concern for all, especially Mary. She started to drop grains off for him so he would have daily nourishment. Winter arrived in full form and guess what? This brave bird found shelter deep in the reeds and an old unused duck blind near the water’s edge. He continued to gets his food delivered via Mary ‘curbside’ of course, much like the rest of us Islanders during COVID. And Wally did fabulously.
Spring 2021 is approaching rapidly and the ice begins to melt and water runs again. Wally and his friend, a Black duck swim around as proud as can be, and we neighbours love to see him. We all anticipate our beautiful Wally honking as the pond thaws and the grasses and reeds begin to grown. Fresh food and freedom again.
This barnyard bird is a fine example of how all can survive with determination and a will to thrive.
Fast forward to mid-May 2021 and farmer Rollie and his loving wife Mary decided to get Wally a mate. They arrived at the pond one morning with a beautiful female goose. Rose was her name. There was much anticipation for the locals who live near Arsenault Pond as we all feared Wally would reject his mate. But in no time at all our Wally honked with approval and off they went up the stream to get acquainted. It obviously was love at first sight.
Arsenault Pond is part of the Tignish Watershed project and a great place to fish for trout. There are two wheelchair platforms to sit and admire Mother Nature or watch Wally and Rose glide around. Wally is the happiest gander in all of St Felix and his new friend Rose is certainly proud to be part of our daily life on the back roads of St Felix.
Noella McDonald,
Mill Road, St Felix
