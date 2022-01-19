I was finally able to get a box of KN95 masks last week, but I wasn’t sure I was doing the absolute right thing. To say there’s been some mixed messaging on these respirator masks is an understatement. Locally, health officials seem to be worried about getting the proper fit if you use one, while nationally, federal guidelines recommend the N95 and KN95 masks, even stating ‘a respirator worn in the community doesn’t need fit testing’. But still, I was on the fence, until I recalled a trip to IKEA.
It was July of 2009 and Heather and I were a month away from moving from New Haven to Charlottetown. In the lead-up to the move, we determined we needed some items for the new place at IKEA, and at the time, the closest one was in Montreal. We decided to make a two day trip, driving 11 hours to Montreal on day 1, then we got up the next morning and were basically the first in the store. We were getting eight things, and since we knew what they were, we bypassed the maze-like environment of a typical IKEA store and headed straight to their storage area. We were in and out in less than an hour. We picked up a wardrobe, make-up table with mirror, three desks, and three cube-like shelves. Since the boxes are completely flat we loaded it all into the back of our SUV and headed out. I completely forgot to account for the weight.
Have you ever driven 1,151 kilometres thinking you’re in a speed boat that you can’t get the bow to touch the water? I mean there were times when I wasn’t even sure the front wheels were on the road. But, we made it. Our two-day sprint was a success and all that was left was assembling the furniture. There are some things you purchase where there is ‘some assembly required’. At IKEA, all assembly is required.
During the next week, the living room basically became a construction zone as I assembled the desks, shelving and make-up dresser. Then came the Songesand wardrobe. The mother of all wardrobes. Over six feet tall, more than four feet wide and greater than two feet in depth. It had three doors, including a door that was a mirror. I dove in.
The Songesand wardrobe comes with 45 wood pieces, one mirror, and 233 hardware parts. Screws, fasteners, dowels, brackets, handles and one precious Allen wrench. You need to place all these pieces in an area where they can’t be stepped on, kicked, knocked off a table, rearranged, sneezed at or disturbed in any way. The manual has 51 separate instruction boxes you need to follow, and keep in mind it’s all pictures and little lines that explain where everything goes. The opportunity for mistakes is endless.
If you put a left-handed bracket on a right-handed door in step 28 and don’t discover it until step 37, you’re tearing down the unit to start again. It took awhile, but that wardrobe is still standing, strong as ever, and in use today.
All that to say, if I can assemble a 275-piece IKEA Songesand wardrobe in the proper order and have it last for over 12 years, I’m pretty sure I can figure out how to fit a KN95 mask properly to my face.
