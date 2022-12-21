Christmas brings out different emotions and responses in different people.
For many it’s the best time of year, a time to spend with family, celebrate the good in their lives and, for some, focus on their faith.
Christmas brings out different emotions and responses in different people.
For many it’s the best time of year, a time to spend with family, celebrate the good in their lives and, for some, focus on their faith.
For others, it can be pure misery because it reminds them of their hardest moments, brings back trauma or simply exposes parts of their lives they aren’t happy with. If you fall into this group, the holiday season is even harder because others around you are jolly when you feel anything but.
This year, Christmas comes at a time when many are struggling to provide for their families and others are mourning loved ones lost to the pandemic and other illnesses.
If these are difficult times, it’s OK for your approach to the season to reflect how you feel. There’s nothing wrong with having a quiet holiday season. No one should feel they have to put on face and fake it.
In 2015, my stepmom was hit by a train exactly one month before Christmas Day. Up until then, I had always been part of the first group, who looked forward to Christmas all year long. But after her passing, December was pure agony. I wanted nothing more than to cancel the entire season. I avoided stores because of the incessant Christmas music.
In the years since, the meaning of the season has come back but with a deeper understanding of why it’s so hard for some.
We can all be a little more understanding of the trials and tribulations people are dealing with - on December 25 and every other day.
It’s kind of like the grieving process - there is no right or wrong way to mark the season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.