Jon Arsenault tossed a two hit complete game shutout leading Alley Stratford Athletics to an 8-0 victory over Northside Brewers in Kings County Baseball League action. The A’s scored two in the first inning and three more in the third capped off by a two-run single by Allister Smith. Arsenault struck out five. The win snapped a three game losing skid.
Allister Smith led Stratford at the plate going 4/4 with four RBIs. Grant Grady had two hits on three trips to the plate. Garrett Hebert and Eugene Fraser had a double each for the Brewer hits.
In Morell, the Chevies scored at will in a 21-1 annihilation of the Cardigan Clippers. Ben MacDougall tossed five innings for the win. Dylan McKenna hit his second home run of the week and third of the season with a blasting grand slam. Scott Harper went 5/5 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Logan Gallant had a 2/2 double and four RBIs. Tanner MacLean was 3/3 with a double. Morell improves to 8-1 atop the standings. The Clippers drop to 3-4.
Last Wednesday Morell hung on to defeat the Peakes Bombers 6-3. Dylan McKenna hit a solo homer to lead off the Chevie second. Three singles and a sac fly counted for three more runs for the Chevies in the third inning. The Bombers got close in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Tyson MacInnis and a run-scoring single by Trent MacSwain. McKenna batted 3/4 with the homer and three runs scored. Logan MacDougall and Scott Harper were both 2/4. Tyson MacInnis went 1/3 with a home run and two runs scored. Troy Coffin won his third game of the year.
Last Wednesday, Charlottetown Jays won their second game of the season defeating Northside 3-0. Stephen Birt was once again pitching like it was 1999 in allowing only two hits. Derrick Plaggenhoef went 2/3 to lead the Jays’ charge. Stewart Barry had a double for the Brewers. The young and mostly new-look Brewers are struggling to score runs after being shut out in both games over the week. The Athletics move into sole possession of second place with a record of 7-3. The Brewers slipped to 1-7 and sit in fifth place. The Jays are 2-3.
Future games - There will be three 6:30 pm starts on Wednesday. Cardigan will put Sunday’s game behind them when they host Stratford at Clipper Field. The Brewers travel to MacDonald Field to take on the Bombers. At Memorial Field, the Jays will host Morell.
There are also games at Memorial Field on Friday evening. Cardigan is in town for a pair of games with the PEI Youth Selects. First game starts at 6:30 pm.
There is only one game on tap for Sunday. Peakes will be at MacNeill Field to battle Stratford. Game starts at 2 pm.
Trixie Tourney - The Sons of Pitches won their second straight Trixie championship with a 10-4 score over Dunn by Saturday. Dewey Dunn was the recipient of the Trixie Spirit Award for playing hard while having fun. It was a great couple of days with plenty of laughs. Miss you Trixie.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week is Dylan McKenna of the Chevies. McKenna had four hits in two games, two home runs, five RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases.
