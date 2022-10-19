Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said it best during an announcement of ACOA funding for the province’s potato industry last week.The hurricane, on top of the repercussions from a four month border closure
(to export PEI potatoes into the US) exemplifies the resiliency of farmers.
“It is so important to under- stand the massive economic impact they have,”MacAulay said.
The flexibility and courage of those involved in the industry from one end of this Island to the other has been profound and continues on.
More than 5,000 Islanders work in the potato industry alone on PEI.Add those numbers to the wide range of other crops and it’s easy to understand the importance of farming, which stands tall along with fishing and tourism.
Farms in Prince Edward Island grew more than a fifth of Canada’s total acres of potatoes (85,235 acres) in 2021 and total revenues amounted to $371.8 million in 2020.
The Island’s apple industry took a big hit from Hurricane Fiona at a time when crops were either mature or on the cusp of being ripe.A large percentage of the crop was ripped from trees and fell to the ground. Branches laden with fruit snapped in the wind and many trees were uprooted.
The aftermath was a dismal picture for a significant number of growers.
The apple industry continues to grow on PEI with a total of 400 acres of orchards being account- ed for in 2020.Among those 326 were high density trellised orchards.
Potatoes and apples are just two of the province’s industries that look to the land to create a livelihood for thousands of employees.
Now crops are damaged along with storage buildings and machinery. Hardships for every- one dependent on the weather.
But resiliency rises to the top. East Point Potatoes and Rollo Bay Holdings, along with seven other PEI potato companies will use the funds recently acquired through ACOA to improve their businesses.
In some instances product lines will be diversified so employees can stay on the job year round, equipment will be expanded and packing operations automated, all steps to improve productivity.
No matter the product, farmers involved with all commodities face rising fuel costs and the potential to see repeat storms such as Hurricane Fiona.
Nothing is certain and we salute all those involved. Please see the Agriculture Awareness insert with this week’s Eastern Graphic.
