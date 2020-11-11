You can run but you cannot hide, nor fool, the preciseness of visual acuity - it’s just unfortunate there isn’t more of it.
A couple of young fellows from eastern PEI may be feeling cheated but the truth be known they ought to be grateful.
In the early morning hours they were recently spotted by a civilian who allegedly saw them drinking alcohol inside their parked vehicle.
They were reported. Police located the pair and determined the driver showed signs of impairment.
The irony is a second officer arrived and checked video surveillance of that area. It was found the driver and the passenger had changed positions.
The end result: the passenger was also charged with impaired driving. Consequently a 19-year old Rollo Bay West male and a 19-year-old Kingsboro male will appear in provincial court to answer to the charges.
That single potentially destructive decision to drink and drive cuts a new path for the future. Impaired drivers are branded with a criminal record. This can limit employment opportunities and prevent travelling outside the country, among other negative consequences.
The best possible scenario is these young men feel gratitude that someone cared enough to get them off the road before they injured themselves or some innocent people.
Watchful eyes are helpful but regrettably there aren’t enough on our roads.
Defiance of the law in regards to alcohol consumption and getting behind the wheel is rampant - and seemingly becoming more commonplace on PEI.
RCMP Chief Superintendent Jennifer Ebert recently addressed the issue. She said she is deeply concerned by the ‘culture’ of impaired driving in this province.
There are stats to back up this worry.
In 2018 a total of 173 people were charged with impaired, thanks to the efforts of the RCMP. This year 185 drivers have been charged and there is still a month and a half to go before the Christmas holidays and all the alcohol-related festivites that surround them.
The police are doing due diligence. MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and SADD (Students Against Drinking and Driving) are also involved in ongoing campaigns and of late the public has joined in to keep their eyes peeled for offending drivers.
The word ‘culture’ (manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively) in relation to this chronic issue is abhorring. But unfortunately that’s where we are.
The ‘Gentle Island’ and addiction, or complacency, isn’t something any one of us should be proud of or disregard.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
