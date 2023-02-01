Our Space A sign of the times Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Feb 1, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Food bank usage is up and community cupboards are popping up across the province.More and more organizations are also hosting regular community dinners. This highlights two things. The need and the generosity.There is no denying the need is great. And as we see time and again, the generosity of those who are able to donate have helped expand services and programs.It is the same for services like the Spartan Street Boutique, a free clothing store at Souris Regional School originally created for students, which is now expanding to reach out into the community. Giving others a hand up is something that is ingrained in the psyche of many of us who grew up under the wing of parents who made volunteering in their community a priority.That still holds true today even though the pace of life has accelerated.Many families have both parents working full-time yet they still manage to volunteer with their kids' sports team, with 4-H or other service organizations.So yes, the cost of living has skyrocketed and more people are feeling the pinch, but the evidence is clear. We are in good hands as long as we keep an eye out for one another.Charlotte MacAulay 