Dwayne loved a great house party. He and his girlfriend Linda had people over to the house often. They were both musical and their parties often turned into legendary jam sessions.
The more the merrier had always been Dwayne’s slogan, but Linda put it to the test when she invited her ex-boyfriend, Carl. Dwayne was never the jealous type so he only paused slightly before he agreed.
“Sure, the more the merrier,” he said, with slightly less enthusiasm than usual.
Dwayne and Linda made a grocery run on the afternoon of the party. They stocked up on snacks and drinks and Dwayne bought a fresh pack of cigarettes. He loved to have a smoke with his beer and wanted to make sure he wouldn’t run out. The pair got home just in time to tidy up before the guests started arriving. Several people came in with guitars and binders full of song lyrics, others carried in food and drinks. It was shaping up to be another large night when Dwayne spotted Linda hugging a handsome stranger in the door.
“Dwayne, I want you to meet Carl!” Linda said, smiling.
Dwayne felt just a hint of jealousy when he extended his hand to Carl. Carl, who stood six inches taller than Dwayne. Carl, who had a Colgate smile and a full head of hair. Carl, who looked like he just stepped out of a Hollywood movie set.
“Come on in Carl!” Dwayne faked a smile. “Oh, and I see you’ve brought your guitar. That’s great, let’s have a jam.”
Dwayne was going to kill him with kindness. He was doing his level best to be cool in front of Linda.
Dwayne and Carl sat on couches across from one another, and set songbooks on the coffee table between them. It was then that Dwayne noticed his fresh pack of Player’s Light on the table. He was a little put off when he saw Carl pick up the pack and peel the plastic wrapper. Carl helped himself to a smoke and lit it up with Dwayne’s red Bic lighter, which was also on the table. Dwayne didn’t mind Carl helping himself but he thought it a little odd when he placed the cigarettes and lighter back on the table, right in front of himself.
“Hey Linda, remember this one?” Carl said, as he strummed his guitar. He opened his mouth and his velvet voice caught the whole room’s attention.
Linda smiled and sang harmony to ‘Til Each Tear You Cry Becomes A Rose’, a song Dwayne and Linda usually performed together.
Dwayne faked a nod of approval, but seized the opportunity to reclaim his cigarettes. He reached across the table and grabbed them from in front of Carl. When he was done lighting one, he placed the package and lighter right in front of himself. Carl just nodded back and smiled at him.
Dwayne, feeling a little upstaged at his own party, strummed his guitar loudly. He started into his favourite Alabama song, but he forgot the lyrics and fumbled on the chords.
“That’s a good one, Dwayne!” Carl encouraged. Linda chimed in with the lyric that Dwayne had forgotten, so they continued on.
Carl seemed to be really enjoying the music so he took a drink and reached across the table for Dwayne’s cigarettes and lighter again. Dwayne was a little annoyed, when he noticed Carl place the package back down in front himself again. Dwayne managed to fight the urge to say anything, after all, he was trying to be a generous host. He would have appreciated Carl asking for a smoke though, instead of just helping himself.
The crowd had gathered around the two couches and were shouting requests to Carl. He seemed to have a large repertoire of songs and everyone was impressed with his voice and musicianship ... everyone except Dwayne. Dwayne was becoming increasingly annoyed as Carl continued to help himself to Dwayne’s cigarettes. Dwayne would occasionally reclaim the package to his side of the table, and after the fourth time, he shot Carl a dirty look while he lit one up. Carl looked a little puzzled at the time, but he quickly returned his attention to the music and fun. Dwayne groaned audibly, when he caught Carl winking at Linda during a rendition of ‘Lay the Blanket On the Ground’.
“Did you say something, Dwayne?” Carl inquired after the tune.
“Yeah I did,” Dwayne said, as he had just about all he could take of Carl.
“What’s on your mind, buddy?” Carl said with a smile.
“Well since you asked ... buddy,” Dwayne started, “it’s bad enough you have been stealing my smokes all night, but now you are making eyes at my girlfriend!”
Linda shot Dwayne a look, and the raucous room turned quiet in an instant.
“What do you mean steal your smokes? Those are my smokes you have been helping yourself to all night,” Carl replied, sounding shocked.
“Your smokes?” Dwayne was shouting now. “That was my brand new package of Player’s I bought at the store this afternoon ... and it’s my red lighter too, Romeo!”
“Wait just a minute there Dwayne!” Carl was sounding insulted now. “I bought those smokes and that brand new lighter at the Irving on my way here tonight!”
“That’s it buster, get your guitar, and get out of my house!” Dwayne demanded.
“Dwayne,” Linda interjected, “this is my house too and Carl is our guest. What’s wrong with you?”
“There’s nothing worse than a thief!” Dwayne shouted.
“Who are you calling a thief?” Carl gave Dwayne a push.
All of the sudden, the two men were pushing and shoving and guests were trying to break it up. Linda stood up on the couch and screamed at the top of her voice.
“That’s it!”
Dwayne shook himself loose from the fray.
“The party is over, everybody out!” he shouted.
The crowd slowly dispersed. Everyone was in shock. They had never witnessed their easygoing friend, Dwayne, lose his temper. The house emptied out and Dwayne looked out to see Linda apologizing to people on the front steps. He resisted the urge to go outside too when he noticed Linda hugging and shaking her head to Carl.
“You embarrassed us in front of all our friends. You should be ashamed of yourself, Dwayne. What do you have to say for yourself?” Linda said, as she looked at her boyfriend in disgust.
“He was stealing my smokes,” Dwayne pleaded his case.
“Well, I hope you enjoy your cigarettes, Dwayne,” she said shaking her head.
“By the way, you’re sleeping on the couch tonight,” she added as she threw a pillow at him.
Dwayne took a swig of beer as he watched his girlfriend walk up the stairs. He started to tidy up the kitchen and walked over towards the fridge. He thought maybe a snack would make him feel a little better. It was then that something on top of the fridge caught his attention. He reached his hand up and pulled down a fresh package of Player’s, along with his red lighter.
“Oh, that’s where I put those,” he mumbled to himself.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series with hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge continues this Thursday, October 21 at 8 pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. This week, The Ellis Family Band will be the special musical guests. They will perform an acoustic set to highlight the band’s trademark harmony vocals.
The Ellis Family Band, comprised of brothers Rick, Brian, Steve and Dave Ellis and Greg MacDonald, have been a household name across PEI since the 1970s. In 1983, they set out to Nashville to record their first single, ‘Easy to Love’, an instant hit across Canada, leading to a Juno nomination for Top Country Group. Over the next four years they toured extensively and recorded two more albums in Nashville. They had a number 1 song, ‘Thank You For Being My Friend’, and top-10 hits with fan favourites like ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Why Am I Still Crying’, and arguably their most popular song, ‘Mother of Mine’.
I am sure the boys will be performing all of their hits and more. Don’t miss these fan favourites Thursday night.
