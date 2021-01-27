In the spring of 2020 when Health PEI opened a Psychiatric Urgent Care Centre (PUCC) in the Hillsborough Hospital many advocates breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Finally mental health emergencies were being taken a little more seriously.
But, of course, like everything else that happened in the past nine months it was “because of COVID-19” and not meant to be a permanent solution.
In November, the same year, it temporarily closed due to lack of staffing, and just last week the temporary status disappeared and it is now closed.
While there is still a dedicated PUCC at Prince County Hospital in Summerside, people seeking mental health emergency care in eastern PEI are back to going to QEH emergency where there is no dedicated mental health section.
People with mental health emergencies need to be taken seriously.
One line the government keeps repeating in many aspects of health care is staffing issues.
Fair enough. But then maybe it is time to figure out how to recruit more staff. Are salaries being offered not high enough? Is there a shortage of qualified personnel across the country or is the criteria too stringent here as compared to other provinces?
Whatever the problem, government had better figure out how to deal with it before they build a new mental health campus to replace the Hillsborough Hospital.
Otherwise PEI will end up with a new multi-million dollar facility with no staff and people will still be sitting in QEH emergency looking for mental health care.
Charlotte MacAulay
