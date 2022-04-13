The province footing the bill for tuition for Resident Care Workers, RCW, is a giant step towards helping fill chronic staff shortages at PEI health care facilities but more needs to be done.
No doubt the offer announced last week will be life changing for some people.
The cost of education can often be a barrier for individuals intent on making a career choice.
Now the possibility exists for more people who have the natural skills and compassion to enter into a field of work that will benefit not only themselves, but vulnerable senior citizens in our communities.
All frontline workers in nursing homes and community care facilities are a vital part of a team that helps keep our seniors living a secure and happy life.
And because of that government needs to keep up the momentum towards supporting health care workers in all aspects of their work life.
For years there have been issues with wage equity and staff shortages. These have led to employees feeling, legitimately so, undervalued and that has to stop.
This offer to pay tuition should absolutely be applauded. But please don’t stop there with efforts to fix a broken health care system.
Our senior population deserves better. Our health care workers deserve better. We all deserve better.
