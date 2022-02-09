Our Space A step up, not just a stopgap Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Feb 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is no secret affordable housing is an ongoing issue in PEI.What we do have are rental subsidies, emergency shelters and more recently emergency stipends for individuals in need of immediate shelter. But is that enough?Some would argue these stop-gap measures don’t address the issue in a permanent way.Standing in line for a shelter bed day after day, not knowing if there will be a place to lay your head for the night alone exacerbates the helplessness.And what of the people in rural PEI who face homelessness? Shelters aren’t an option.Perhaps we could take a page from the book of 12 Neighbours in Fredericton, New Brunswick who are in the process of building 96 tiny homes. But it is not just houses, there will also be a social aspect where community members can hone existing skills or learn new ones in one of several businesses which will be set up.It makes so much sense to lift people up by not only providing a safe warm space to live, but to give them a space where they can do more than just exist; a space that provides hope for the future.Absolutely it could be done right here in PEI.There is certainly no shortage of service organizations whose membership are quite capable of taking on such a project.I would hazard a guess there is plenty of land in rural PEI that would be the perfect spot for such an endeavor.More information about the progress of this remarkable project can be found at https://www.12neighbours.comCharlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pei Building Industry Commerce Guess Stopgap Homelessness Helplessness Stipend Emergency Charlotte MacAulay Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 6 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! WE HAVE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES West Prince Bookkeeping Bulletin Latest News Local golfers to pay more this season Legions resilient through Covid's ups and downs There's nothing like first-ever snow to excite a 3-year-old Sledders inject much-needed business into local economy Hard-hit community schools cope with pandemic restrictions There’s still a lot of work to do Some hope for Puerto Rico as disposal begins Department surveys newcomers on priorities for Island agriculture Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMatt MacKay is dancing with an icebergConvoy loses benefit of the doubtMorell country artist releases new songHoning skills on-ice in the outdoorsGormley heads to Olympics with support from family and communityRebecca Jane Wilchynski Images Videos CommentedKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personality (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)Matt MacKay is dancing with an iceberg (1)It’s all about social responsibility (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.