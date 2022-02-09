Charlotte MacAulay

It is no secret affordable housing is an ongoing issue in PEI.

What we do have are rental subsidies, emergency shelters and more recently emergency stipends for individuals in need of immediate shelter.

But is that enough?

Some would argue these stop-gap measures don’t address the issue in a permanent way.

Standing in line for a shelter bed day after day, not knowing if there will be a place to lay your head for the night alone exacerbates the helplessness.

And what of the people in rural PEI who face homelessness? Shelters aren’t an option.

Perhaps we could take a page from the book of 12 Neighbours in Fredericton, New Brunswick who are in the process of building 96 tiny homes.

But it is not just houses, there will also be a social aspect where community members can hone existing skills or learn new ones in one of several businesses which will be set up.

It makes so much sense to lift people up by not only providing a safe warm space to live, but to give them a space where they can do more than just exist; a space that provides hope for the future.

Absolutely it could be done right here in PEI.

There is certainly no shortage of service organizations whose membership are quite capable of taking on such a project.

I would hazard a guess there is plenty of land in rural PEI that would be the perfect spot for such an endeavor.

More information about the progress of this remarkable project can be found at https://www.12neighbours.com

Charlotte MacAulay

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.