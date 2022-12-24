A few years ago Caledonia residents Joan Doucette and Jim Sutton loaded up their camper and headed out on a cross-country trip.
Along the way they discovered a mouse had hitched a ride too and with that a seed was planted in the back of Ms Doucette’s mind.
She thought someday she would write a story about it.
The result is The Adventures of Cooper the Field Mouse, a new children’s book launched last month.
Ms Doucette describes it as somewhat of an educational tool.
“I hope kids learn a little bit about the country, not only the differences in the provinces, but also the different animals that are more prominent in some places than others.
Her 14-year-old Golden retriever Drako plays a prominent role in the book as he befriends the stowaway and together they explore the vastness that is Canadian geography and befriend a few other animals along the way.
This is Ms Doucette’s first book and though she has attempted a couple of others over the years she said those are gathering virtual dust on her hard drive.
This one took a couple of years to write and once she had the story down it took another year to find a publisher and hash out the illustrations.
Ms Doucette sent descriptions of the characters and landscape to the publisher and she is quite satisfied with how the pictures line up with the story.
The book is available at Twice Upon A Bookstore in Montague, Indigo and online.
