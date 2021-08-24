The citizens of Afghanistan have been pulled into a nightmare beyond their wildest dreams now that the Taliban has taken over rule of the landlocked South Asian country.
For 20 years there have been vast improvements when it comes to human rights, in particular for women.
It was to a point where women were able to live as normal citizens, but now those steps forward are in jeopardy if not lost altogether.
Last week the Taliban said its rule would not be as strict as in the past. It claimed to be committed to the peace process, an inclusive government, and is willing to maintain some rights for women.
But to be a woman in that country right now is to put yourself in a precarious position.
If the Taliban’s reaction to recent protests is any indication, protesters are being violently shut down. The future doesn’t look good for any citizen who does not follow the draconian rule.
Now is the time for the rest of the world to focus on rescuing those who need to flee that country.
It is a humanitarian crisis demanding the full attention of countries such as Canada.
We have the ability to take in refugees. Now all we need is the political will to do the right thing and start saving as many lives as this country can.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.