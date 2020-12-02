I had been thinking about it all week long, but it wasn’t until this past Saturday I decided I would do it. When I looked at all the options, it’s better to get these things done with and out of the way sooner than later. When my head hit the pillow on Saturday night, the feeling was relief, a little anxiety and yes, a touch of exhilaration.
Sunday was a great day on the Island. A delightful mix of sun and cloud, with a crisp but welcoming temperature. It was so nice I got up and put the Christmas lights up in the morning, and that kept my mind off the task at hand. But there were other benefits to the conditions of the day. No precipitation, great visibility, and most of all, everything was nice and dry.
After hanging the lights, it was time to decide on a wardrobe. For this occasion, and since it was just going to be me, I figured casual was the way to go. I wanted to be comfortable, yet in the event of something unforeseen, I also wanted to make sure I was presentable. So I decided on a pair of jeans, black t-shirt and a comfy fleece-like top.
Not only did I have to get this done, and done safely, but I was feeling a little bit of a time crunch. For better or worse, I’m a Buffalo Bills NFL fan, which I trace back to my days of living across the lake from the city when I was in Toronto. I wanted to watch their game against Los Angeles, and I only had a small window to get this done and get back and see most of the game.
Sometimes though, you have to make some sacrifices.
Heather was just putting the finishing touches on our Christmas tree when it was time for me to go. If all went according to plan, I wouldn’t be gone long, but I also knew the slightest glitch, and I might miss all of the first half. I popped a piece of gum in my mouth so it wouldn’t get dry, and headed out for my short drive to the destination.
I was relieved when I didn’t see a huge lineup or a rush of people heading where I was going. As I was driving along, I had to slightly veer to the left and wait for a second for a light, but then I proceeded and made a smooth left turn at the next green.
And that was that.
THIS is why we had to publish 11 videos on how to approach the situation?
Yep, that’s right. I successfully navigated Canada’s first displaced left turn lane with ease. So simple it felt like I’d been doing it for years. I had a harder time mowing the correct pattern in my lawn this summer than I did turning left from the bypass highway onto St. Peter’s Road. In a province that makes it a habit to stick roundabouts in the most unlikely of places, and makes others a death-defying stunt just to get through them, this new intersection is wonderfully thought out, and will actually be studied by other municipalities across the country. I’m guessing we might even loan them our 11 instructional videos so they can also strike fear into everyone a month before opening.
