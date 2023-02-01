There may be hope for us after all.
It’s a slow process but wriggling out from under a thick carpet of post-pandemic restrictions, signs of optimism and normality were abundant these past few weeks.
Full credit goes to the organizers of the Canada Games Torch Relay which saw people of all ages from 18 Island communities either carry the torch or applaud from the sidelines.
This well run infusion of good cheer has clearly re-kindled the spirit of Islanders. It matters not if athleticism isn’t your cup of tea, if you don’t step foot inside an arena during the games or you don’t know any of the young people competing (and there are many from right here in eastern PEI), the point is the excitement is widespread.
On Friday the torch, complete with the games regalia, made its way down Main Street, Montague on a path to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. The iconic symbol of the competition that draws elite athletes from across the country was carried by Three Rivers residents.
People stood by the roadside to take photos and videos and the torch bearers stopped briefly to allow family and friends to record the special moment.
The same sense of pride and involvement was seen in Murray Harbour last Tuesday night where a filled-to-capacity community hall welcomed the torch bearers and games supporters.
Once again there were speeches, countless images were recorded on phones and cameras and above all else the ambiance likened to pre-2019 when social gatherings were as common as we remember ‘normal’ to be. Oh yes, in all locations, there was, as per Island tradition, plenty of food to be shared with all who attended.
The freedom to move about (with or without masks - that’s a personal choice) was celebrated in Morell and Souris, as well as communities from the west end of the province to the east.
The torch is symbolic of the Canada Games but it is also significant in that it brings scores of people together.
Is this a sign of new beginnings, not only for the athletes who have long prepared to perform on this prestigious stage, but for the public to see a turnaround in the permissive life we once knew and crave to see return?
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
