Heather Moore (left) and Carol White played rec hockey together for more than 20 years, and her passion for sports has continued vicariously through coverage of local female athletes ever since. Submitted photo
Heather Moore’s passion for sports began during her own playing days, and since then she has consistently shone a spotlight on local female athletes in the pages of The Graphic.
From sports she played like hockey, softball, broomball and dory racing to others that have seen grassroots growth in the intervening decades, she has written about countless young girls’ feats on the ice, field, court and even on the water.
Dianne Ferguson was one of her teammates on the Murray River ladies’ rec hockey team starting back in the 1970s.
“She was a great person to play with, a lot of laughs. I thought it was great,” Ms Ferguson said of having an all-female team in those days.
She said Ms Moore’s obvious love for the game was nourished by family members who played, from her father to a brother-in-law to nephews and nieces more recently.
Lifelong friend Carol White also played with her on the rec team. There was no minor hockey in those days, so this was a big opportunity to get on the ice and enjoy the game. They played together for more than two decades.
“For females, there wasn’t a whole lot out there for us,” Ms White said. “We had a lot of fun over the years.”
In their younger days, the pair were PEI dory racing champions five straight years, a streak that has never been beaten. Later on, they played together at the 55+ Games and even the World Masters Games.
After hanging up the skates, Ms Moore turned her efforts toward coverage of local athletes. Part of this lies in a passion for sports photography, which can be seen in her prized wall-mounted photos at her desk.
She and her camera have been a constant presence at Northumberland Arena in Murray River over the years.
The Graphic editor’s contributions to the female sports scene have been “tremendous,” Ms White said.
“She keeps in contact with a lot of the younger players that came along the way. I think she’s been a great asset to female sports, especially in Kings County.”
Murray River’s Jordan Miller, a former high-level female player who is now coaching, was one of those youngsters featured in the paper over the years.
When she left home to play prep school at age 15, Ms Moore was there to chronicle this important step in her career. The same was true of anything to do with hockey in Murray River or Kings County in general - she was always there to cover it.
“I didn’t know that people would care or want to know what was going on in my life,” Ms Miller said. “She would tell me what I was doing was really important, and she thought people would want to know about it. It made me feel really special, honoured and happy that everyone noticed me since I’m a really quiet person.”
This can be a particularly important shot in the arm for young girls in terms of confidence.
“I think without that, sometimes girls can get lost in the struggle,” she said. “(Confidence) is not always something they’ve been given growing up. I think it’s super great that people like Heather are constantly reaching out to up and coming females and giving them a chance to show what they’ve been working hard for.”
Without Ms Moore’s drive to spotlight local achievers in the news, a lot of female athletes would not have had a platform to recognize their hard work and achievements, she added.
It’s a legacy that continues to this day, when there are more opportunities for girls than in Ms Moore’s playing days.
“I think of Brae-Lynn Walker, who won PEI female player of the year,” Ms Miller said. “She’s 11 years old. (Being recognized in the paper) definitely drives her. She’s already got dreams of playing Division 1 in the US.”
She added Ms Moore’s support goes beyond her job of filling The Graphic’s pages each week.
“She’s that community figure everybody knows and everybody respects.”
Scott Bell has long been involved with hockey in Montague, including as chair of the Community Welfare League which runs the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. He agreed Ms Moore’s contributions have been significant.
“For female hockey to (grow), it’s pretty invaluable to have someone like Heather to give the sport some recognition. She’s done a great job of reporting sports in this part of the country,” he said.
