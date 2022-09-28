You have to do a lot of things right to enjoy a 50-year career at a single newspaper.
But the key to Heather Moore’s longevity is her innate understanding of community. Since joining The Graphic in 1972, she has been an active member of the communities she reports on.
She has done this while maintaining the respect of both rural residents, who tend to not want a fuss made about their achievements, and the people in power she holds accountable.
Heather really gets what a rural community paper means to its residents, and the importance of focusing on regular folks and their stories.
If one end of the media spectrum is major national stories picked up by half a dozen outlets within half an hour, the other end is community papers like The Graphic which highlight local stories unlikely to be covered by anyone else.
In this sense, Heather has been an excellent steward of the vision Jim MacNeill began in 1963.
While her keen news judgement and dizzying network of local contacts are needed in the editor role, she could write any of our stories over the years as well as the reporters if not better - and that’s the true testament to how fortunate we are to have her.
She has done all this while seeing constant technological change in the newspaper industry over the decades.
She went from developing photos in the darkroom to the convenience of digital, and now does an expert job each week working with layout and photography programs that no one could even conceive of a few decades ago.
There has been a lot of talk around the office lately about hoping she will stay for another 50 years - and I’m not so sure we’re joking.
Whenever she does “hang up the skates” she will leave behind an exceptional legacy.
