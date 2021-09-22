I walk on water. On Boughton Bay between Little Pond and Annandale, along the PEI coastline. Made possible by the COVID vaccine and that tiny chip swirling in it. Visible only to the trained eye. To Launching from Little Pond in a straight line, now possible. Why go around the bend when I can just hop, skip and jump across the bay?
We need to educate the unvaccinated. We need to address their hesitancy. They have an unfounded paranoia about the jab. My first shot was flawless. That tiny chip inserted into my arm (my left arm, having scant fatty tissue to allow the signals to transmit more easily), works like a charm. Before the shot I was totally inept at directions, getting lost most of the time. No longer do I require a separate GPS. I just nudge my left arm against the steering wheel and the chip finds the best route available in the shortest possible time.
Do the anti-vaxxers really know what they’re missing? With the assistance of my little chip, I can practise mind control techniques. For example, I can send signals to my lawnmower, start it up, and cut the grass all the while relaxing on my deck.
Anti-vaxxers worry too much. All this with only my first jab! For my second jab I listed all my credit card information, bank cards, library cards, the works. Withdraw money, no issue. Through mind control aided by my little friend I just bang on the ATM machine and a steady stream of 20s roll out.
There is considerable chatter about booster shots and its possibilities. Remember those molecular whole-body transfers that looked impossible just a few years ago? Made famous by Dr Spock and Captain Kirk on Star Trek. That’s right, it will be possible to transfer yourself to any location with just the wave of your arm and pointing your finger in the preferred direction.
The future is now, thanks to that vaccine. Not only does it protect you and your loved ones from sickness and death, but you have to consider all the corollary benefits. And it’s free! Come on anti-vaxxers, get the jab and start enjoying all the future has to offer. Come join me, let’s walk to Souris, past Howe Bay, past Fortune, and enjoy the coastline walking on the water.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.